ECB's Rehn: Supports meeting by meeting approach

ECB’s Rehn: Supports meeting by meeting approach
Sagar Dua

European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member and Finnish central bank governor, Olli Rehn, said in an interview with Econostream during the European trading session on Monday that downside risks to inflation in the Eurozone economy are dominating at the moment.

Additional remarks

Sticking to full optionality on rates, full freedom of action and moving forward meeting by meeting.

Downside inflation risks dominate slightly at the moment, but upside risks are also present.

Rejected pre-emptive easing on the base of insurance.

Inflation expectations are well anchored around 2% target.

Loss of Fed independence would have consequences for ECB policy too.

Market reaction

EUR/USD remains sideways near 1.1660 as of writing after ECB Rehn’s comments amid absence of any cues about the direction on the interest rate outlook.

ECB FAQs

The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy for the region. The ECB primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means keeping inflation at around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is by raising or lowering interest rates. Relatively high interest rates will usually result in a stronger Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.

In extreme situations, the European Central Bank can enact a policy tool called Quantitative Easing. QE is the process by which the ECB prints Euros and uses them to buy assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker Euro. QE is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the objective of price stability. The ECB used it during the Great Financial Crisis in 2009-11, in 2015 when inflation remained stubbornly low, as well as during the covid pandemic.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE. It is undertaken after QE when an economic recovery is underway and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the European Central Bank (ECB) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to provide them with liquidity, in QT the ECB stops buying more bonds, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive (or bullish) for the Euro.

Author

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

