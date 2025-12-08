ECB’s Rehn: Supports meeting by meeting approach

European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member and Finnish central bank governor, Olli Rehn, said in an interview with Econostream during the European trading session on Monday that downside risks to inflation in the Eurozone economy are dominating at the moment.

Additional remarks

Sticking to full optionality on rates, full freedom of action and moving forward meeting by meeting.



Downside inflation risks dominate slightly at the moment, but upside risks are also present.



Rejected pre-emptive easing on the base of insurance.



Inflation expectations are well anchored around 2% target.



Loss of Fed independence would have consequences for ECB policy too.

Market reaction

EUR/USD remains sideways near 1.1660 as of writing after ECB Rehn’s comments amid absence of any cues about the direction on the interest rate outlook.