TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Silver price today: Silver rises, according to FXStreet data

Silver price today: Silver rises, according to FXStreet data
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Silver prices (XAG/USD) rose on Monday, according to FXStreet data. Silver trades at $58.47 per troy ounce, up 0.16% from the $58.38 it cost on Friday.

Silver prices have increased by 102.38% since the beginning of the year.

Unit measure

Silver Price Today in USD

Troy Ounce

58.47

1 Gram

1.88

The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, stood at 71.98 on Monday, broadly unchanged from 71.99 on Friday.

Silver FAQs

Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.

Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.

Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.

Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.

(An automation tool was used in creating this post.)

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD posts modest gains above 1.1650 amid weaker US Dollar

EUR/USD posts modest gains above 1.1650 amid weaker US Dollar

EUR/USD posts modest gains above 1.1650 in the European session on Monday. The prospect of a US Federal Reserve rate cut at its December meeting on Wednesday keeps the US Dollar undermined across the board, supporting the pair amid strong German Industrial Production data. Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence data is next in focus. 

GBP/USD consolidates above 1.3300 as traders await Fed rate decision

GBP/USD consolidates above 1.3300 as traders await Fed rate decision

GBP/USD kicks off the new week on a subdued note and oscillates in a narrow trading band above 1.3300 in European trading on Monday. The pair, however, remains close to the highest level since October 22, with bulls awaiting a sustained strength on a potential dovish Fed verdict due later this Wednesday. 

Gold holds firm above $4,200; awaits Fed rate decision on Wednesday before the next leg up

Gold holds firm above $4,200; awaits Fed rate decision on Wednesday before the next leg up

Gold sticks to its modest intraday gains through the early European session, though it lacks bullish conviction and remains confined in a one-week-old trading range. The growing acceptance that the US Federal Reserve will lower borrowing costs again this week keeps the US Dollar depressed near a one-month low and acts as a tailwind for the non-yielding yellow metal.

Bitcoin and Ethereum aim for breakouts as Ripple holds at $2

Bitcoin and Ethereum aim for breakouts as Ripple holds at $2

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple record a minor recovery on Monday, starting the week on a positive note. The retail demand for major cryptocurrencies remains strong despite outflows from Bitcoin and Ethereum Exchange Traded Funds.

The Silver disconnection is real

The Silver disconnection is real

Silver just hit a new all-time high. Neither did gold, nor mining stocks. They all reversed on an intraday basis, but silver’s move to new highs makes it still bullish overall, while the almost complete reversals in gold and miners make the latter technically bearish.

Top 3 Price Predictions: Bitcoin and Ethereum aim for breakouts as Ripple holds at $2

Top 3 Price Predictions: Bitcoin and Ethereum aim for breakouts as Ripple holds at $2

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple record a minor recovery on Monday, starting the week on a positive note. The retail demand for major cryptocurrencies remains strong despite outflows from Bitcoin and Ethereum Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers