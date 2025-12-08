TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

NZD/USD nudges higher, approaching 0.5800 on upbeat data from China

  • The New Zealand Dollar edges higher against the USD, approaching 0.5800.
  • The unexpectedly strong China Trade Balance has provided support for the Kiwi.
  • RBNZ-Fed monetary policy divergence has boosted the pair more than 3% higher in December.
NZD/USD nudges higher, approaching 0.5800 on upbeat data from China
Guillermo AlcalaGuillermo AlcalaFXStreet

The New Zealand Dollar maintains its positive trend intact in a calm week opening. The strong Chinese export figures seen earlier on Monday have boosted risk appetite in Asia, providing additional support to the New Zealand Dollar, which reached fresh six-week highs at 0.5790 before easing to the 0.5780 area.

The highlight of Monday’s Asian session has been the unexpectedly strong Chinese Trade Balance, which surpassed the $1 trillion surplus in November, for the first time in record, revealing the country’s resilience to the US trade tariffs.

China’s trade surplus grew to USD 111.68 billion in November, from USD 90.07 billion in October, beating expectations of a US 100.20 billion surplus. These figures are mainly due to a 5.9% year-on-year increase in exports, well beyond the 3.8% increase forecasted by market analysts, which follows a 1.1% yearly increase in October.

Risk-on markets, Fed easing hopes weigh on the Greenback

The risk-on mood triggered by the data release increased pressure on an already weak US Dollar. Investors are reluctant to place large US Dollar longs, awaiting the outcome of Wednesday’s Federal Reserve meeting, amid a nearly 90% chance of a quarter-point rate cut and pricing two or three more cuts in 2026.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand, on the contrary, cut rates by 25 basis points in November but signalled the end of the easing cycle. The new RBNZ Governor, Anna Breman, pledged to be “laser focused on inflation” last week, which endorses the theory of a steady monetary policy in the near future. 

This, and the positive Chinese data, are contributing to lift the Kiwi, which has rallied more than 3% against the US Dollar in December so far.

Economic Indicator

Trade Balance USD

The Trade Balance released by the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China is a balance between exports and imports of total goods and services. A positive value shows trade surplus, while a negative value shows trade deficit. It is an event that generates some volatility for the CNY. As the Chinese economy has influence on the global economy, this economic indicator would have an impact on the Forex market. In general, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) CNY, while a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish) for the CNY.

Read more.

Last release: Mon Dec 08, 2025 03:00

Frequency: Monthly

Actual: $111.68B

Consensus: $100.2B

Previous: $90.07B

Source: National Bureau of Statistics of China

Economic Indicator

Exports (YoY)

Exports of goods and services, released by National Bureau Statistics of China, consist of transactions in goods and services (sales, barter, gifts or grants) from residents to non-residents.

Read more.

Last release: Mon Dec 08, 2025 03:00

Frequency: Monthly

Actual: 5.9%

Consensus: 3.8%

Previous: 1.1%

Source: National Bureau of Statistics of China

Author

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

More from Guillermo Alcala
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD posts modest gains above 1.1650 amid weaker US Dollar

EUR/USD posts modest gains above 1.1650 amid weaker US Dollar

EUR/USD posts modest gains above 1.1650 in the European session on Monday. The prospect of a US Federal Reserve rate cut at its December meeting on Wednesday keeps the US Dollar undermined across the board, supporting the pair amid strong German Industrial Production data. Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence data is next in focus. 

GBP/USD consolidates above 1.3300 as traders await Fed rate decision

GBP/USD consolidates above 1.3300 as traders await Fed rate decision

GBP/USD kicks off the new week on a subdued note and oscillates in a narrow trading band above 1.3300 in European trading on Monday. The pair, however, remains close to the highest level since October 22, with bulls awaiting a sustained strength on a potential dovish Fed verdict due later this Wednesday. 

Gold holds firm above $4,200; awaits Fed rate decision on Wednesday before the next leg up

Gold holds firm above $4,200; awaits Fed rate decision on Wednesday before the next leg up

Gold sticks to its modest intraday gains through the early European session, though it lacks bullish conviction and remains confined in a one-week-old trading range. The growing acceptance that the US Federal Reserve will lower borrowing costs again this week keeps the US Dollar depressed near a one-month low and acts as a tailwind for the non-yielding yellow metal.

Bitcoin and Ethereum aim for breakouts as Ripple holds at $2

Bitcoin and Ethereum aim for breakouts as Ripple holds at $2

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple record a minor recovery on Monday, starting the week on a positive note. The retail demand for major cryptocurrencies remains strong despite outflows from Bitcoin and Ethereum Exchange Traded Funds.

The Silver disconnection is real

The Silver disconnection is real

Silver just hit a new all-time high. Neither did gold, nor mining stocks. They all reversed on an intraday basis, but silver’s move to new highs makes it still bullish overall, while the almost complete reversals in gold and miners make the latter technically bearish.

Top 3 Price Predictions: Bitcoin and Ethereum aim for breakouts as Ripple holds at $2

Top 3 Price Predictions: Bitcoin and Ethereum aim for breakouts as Ripple holds at $2

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple record a minor recovery on Monday, starting the week on a positive note. The retail demand for major cryptocurrencies remains strong despite outflows from Bitcoin and Ethereum Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers