Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence improves to -6.2 in December vs. -7.4 prior
The Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Index improves significantly to -6.2 in December from -7.4 in November.
Similarly, the Current Situation sub-index also improved to -16.5 in December, from November’s -17.5.
The Expectations gauge rises sharply to 4.8 in the same period from 3.3 in November.
Market reaction
EUR/USD remains steady around 1.1660 as of writing, despite upbeat Eurozone's sentiment data.
Euro Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the British Pound.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.06%
|0.11%
|0.09%
|-0.04%
|0.02%
|-0.20%
|-0.00%
|EUR
|0.06%
|0.17%
|0.14%
|0.02%
|0.10%
|-0.13%
|0.06%
|GBP
|-0.11%
|-0.17%
|0.00%
|-0.15%
|-0.08%
|-0.30%
|-0.11%
|JPY
|-0.09%
|-0.14%
|0.00%
|-0.14%
|-0.07%
|-0.29%
|-0.10%
|CAD
|0.04%
|-0.02%
|0.15%
|0.14%
|0.07%
|-0.17%
|0.04%
|AUD
|-0.02%
|-0.10%
|0.08%
|0.07%
|-0.07%
|-0.22%
|-0.02%
|NZD
|0.20%
|0.13%
|0.30%
|0.29%
|0.17%
|0.22%
|0.19%
|CHF
|0.00%
|-0.06%
|0.11%
|0.10%
|-0.04%
|0.02%
|-0.19%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
