Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence improves to -6.2 in December vs. -7.4 prior

The Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Index improves significantly to -6.2 in December from -7.4 in November.

Similarly, the Current Situation sub-index also improved to -16.5 in December, from November’s -17.5.

The Expectations gauge rises sharply to 4.8 in the same period from 3.3 in November.

Market reaction

EUR/USD remains steady around 1.1660 as of writing, despite upbeat Eurozone's sentiment data.