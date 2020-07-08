USD/CAD Price Analysis: The pair is about to test the key support zone of 1.3485

- USD/CAD is trading 0.72% lower on Wednesday as the greenback sells off.
- The price is testing the 1.35 psychological zone and the next support is pretty big too.
USD/CAD 4-hour chart
USD/CAD has been struggling on Wednesday as oil moves higher and the greenback struggles. The pair is now looking to test lower levels and the 1.35 level is in the way of a move lower. Beyond that, the next support zone is at 1.3485 and this has been an area in the past where the price found both support and resistance.
The market has made consecutive lower highs and lower lows now. This could mean that the downtrend is back on but the major support is the low on the chart at 1.3315,
Looking at the indicators, the MACD is turning bearish as the histogram is in the red. The signal lines are also below the mid-zone as it seems the stars are lining up on the short side. The Relative Strength Index is hitting the oversold zone at the moment. There is still more room to the downside but in the medium term there could be a retracement coming up.
There has also been some fundamental news in Canada about how they are working to resolve economic issues relatied to the COVID-19 pandemic. (click here)
Additional levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3509
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0094
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.69
|Today daily open
|1.3603
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3583
|Daily SMA50
|1.3744
|Daily SMA100
|1.3818
|Daily SMA200
|1.3499
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.361
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3525
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3705
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3545
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3802
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3316
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3577
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3557
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3549
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3494
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3464
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3634
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3664
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3719
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
