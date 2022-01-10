USD/CAD Price Analysis: The bearish playbook is unfolding, daily M-formaiton in focus

USD/CAD is carving out a bearish structure on the daily chart.

Some consolidation would be expected prior to the next downside move with 1.2600 eyed.

As per the start of the week's analysis, The Chart of the Week: USD/CAD has complied with the medium-term bearish bias, the price is adhering to the market's structure and the following illustrates sth bearish perspective:

USD/CAD daily chart, prior analysis

As illustrated above, the head and shoulders were in the making...

USD/CAD daily chart analysis

The price is now leaving an M-formation on the chart as illustrated above and is drawing the bulls into the neckline.

This can be seen on the 4-hour time frame as in the following prior analysis:

As see, the prior analysis at the start of the week forecasted a move into the 1.27 area and it has played out as follows:

USD/CAD H4 chart

We can now expect the price to mitigate the imbalance to a restest of what would be expected to act as support on first attempts near 1.2650. This could lead to a deeper bullish correction into the daily M-formation's neckline near 1.2700/10 again prior to a full-on downside break to test 1.26 the figure.