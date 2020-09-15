USD/CAD Price Analysis: Stuck between a rock and a hard place

- USD/CAD trades just above flat at 1.3185 on Tuesday.
- The pair is in full consolidation mode between 1.3135-1.3242.
USD/CAD 4-hour chart
USD/CAD has been moving lower for a while and now on this timeframe you can see some hesitation. This probably because there is the FOMC meeting on Wednesday. Markets often go through a consolidation period leading into big events. The Fed has spoken about the need for fiscal stimulus and it just does not look like it's coming anytime soon. The question is will the bank get fed up and do their own additional stimulus once again.
Looking at the chart, the price has bounced off the red support level at 1.3135 once again. Now the bulls will be eyeing the previous wave high at 1.3259 to get the trend changing back to the upside.
This is still a downtrend and this current move could be just a retracement but the market seems to be waiting for the next paradigm shift before deciding. There are lots of upcoming catalysts, the US election, Fed policy and even the COVID-19 vaccine could important.
The indicators are currently turning bullish. The MACD histogram bars are red but diminishing in size. The signal lines are above the mid-level which is positive and the Relative Strength Index has crossed the 50 point to the upside.
Tomorrow evening will be very important when looking to forecast the future trajectory of the pair and a break of these level mentioned in the chart can help control risk and even help trigger positions.
Additional levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3186
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|1.3176
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3144
|Daily SMA50
|1.3309
|Daily SMA100
|1.3531
|Daily SMA200
|1.352
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3197
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3153
|Previous Weekly High
|1.326
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3053
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3451
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.302
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.317
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.318
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3154
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3132
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.311
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3197
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3219
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3241
