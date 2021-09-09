USD/CAD Price Analysis: Stays on the way to seven-week-old hurdle above 1.2800

- USD/CAD remains on the front foot for the fourth day in a row.
- Sustained trading beyond 200-DMA, absence of overbought RSI on daily favor buyers.
- Key Fibonacci retracement levels add to the downside supports, 1.2830 acts as extra filter to yearly high.
USD/CAD takes the bids around 1.2718, up 0.22% intraday while flashing a four-day uptrend ahead of Thursday’s European session. In doing so, the quote reverses the previous day’s pullback after rising to the 13-day high.
The upside momentum gains support from 200-DMA and an upbeat RSI line, not oversold.
Hence, the USD/CAD buyers are geared for a north-run targeting the horizontal hurdle connecting levels marked since July 19, around 1.2810-15.
It should be observed that the RSI should turn overbought around the key resistance and hence the quote may witness a pullback afterward.
If not, then highs marked on August 19 and 23, near 1.2830, offer an extra challenge before witnessing the rally to the year’s high near 1.2950.
On the flip side, pullback moves could find it tough to prevail past 38.2% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of June-August upside and 200-DMA, respectively near 1.2590 and 1.2525.
Also keeping the buyers hopeful is the 50% and 61.8% Fibo. levels surrounding 1.2480 and 1.2365 in that order.
USD/CAD: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.272
|Today Daily Change
|0.0030
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24%
|Today daily open
|1.269
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2624
|Daily SMA50
|1.2563
|Daily SMA100
|1.2384
|Daily SMA200
|1.2528
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2762
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2626
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2654
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2494
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2949
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2453
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.271
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2678
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2624
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2557
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2487
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.276
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2829
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2896
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
