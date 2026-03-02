USD/CAD holds gains above 1.3650 ahead of ISM Manufacturing PMI

USD/CAD gains ground after registering modest losses in the previous session, trading around 1.3660 during the Asian hours on Monday. The pair appreciates as the US Dollar (USD) rises on increased safe-haven demand amid escalating Middle East tensions. Traders await the ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) due later in the day.

However, the upside of the USD/CAD pair could be restrained as the Canadian Dollar (CAD) could receive support from higher Oil prices, given Canada’s status as the largest Oil exporter to the United States (US).

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil experiences volatility, trading around $71.50 at the time of writing. WTI price opened at a gap up on Monday as the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy announced the stoppage of shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. More than 20% of global Oil is moved through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran is the fourth-largest producer in OPEC.

Israel launched heavy strikes on Beirut after Hezbollah fired missiles across the border early Monday, following coordinated US-Israel attacks on Iran over the weekend that reportedly killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The Israeli military also issued evacuation orders for several Lebanese towns.

US President Donald Trump said hundreds of targets were hit, including Revolutionary Guard facilities, air defense systems, nine vessels, and naval infrastructure. He added that military operations will continue until all objectives are achieved.

Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Mi Lan called for significant interest rate cuts as soon as possible, arguing that underlying price pressures remain subdued and that persistently high rates reflect distortions in inflation measurement.