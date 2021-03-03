USD/CAD Price Analysis: Slides to fresh weekly lows, below 1.2600 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • A combination of factors underpinned the loonie and prompted fresh selling around USD/CAD.
  • The price action between two converging trend-line constitutes the formation of a falling wedge.
  • Neutral technical indicators warrant some caution before placing any aggressive directional bets.

The USD/CAD pair momentarily dropped below the 1.2600 mark and refreshed weekly lows during the first half of the European session.

Against the backdrop of Tuesday's upbeat Canadian Q4 GDP print, a modest uptick in crude oil prices continued underpinning the commodity-linked loonie. This, along with the emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar, exerted some pressure on the USD/CAD pair.

From a technical perspective, the intraday slide found some support near a downward sloping trend-line. This, along with another descending trend-line, seemed to constitute the formation of a falling wedge pattern on intraday charts and favours bullish traders.

The constructive set-up, however, is not confirmed until the USD/CAD pair decisively breaks through the resistance marked by the top boundary of the wedge. The mentioned hurdle is pegged near the 1.2655-60 area and should act as a key pivotal point for traders.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on 4-hourly/daily charts – though have been recovering from the negative territory – are yet to confirm a bullish bias. This further makes it prudent to wait for a sustained move beyond the mentioned barrier before placing fresh bets.

On the flip side, some follow-through selling below the daily swing lows, around the 1.2595-90 region will negate prospects for any meaningful recovery. This would turn the USD/CAD pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide further towards the key 1.2500 psychological mark.

USD/CAD 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2608
Today Daily Change -0.0013
Today Daily Change % -0.10
Today daily open 1.2621
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2678
Daily SMA50 1.2721
Daily SMA100 1.2871
Daily SMA200 1.3124
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2698
Previous Daily Low 1.26
Previous Weekly High 1.273
Previous Weekly Low 1.2468
Previous Monthly High 1.287
Previous Monthly Low 1.2468
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2638
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2661
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2582
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2542
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2484
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.268
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2738
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2777

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD falls from 1.21 as the dollar rises across the board

EUR/USD falls from 1.21 as the dollar rises across the board

EUR/USD is back in the red, trading below 1.21 as the dollar gains ground/ The ECB reportedly sees no need for action on bond yields. Eurozone Services PMIs met expectations. US ADP Nonfarm Payrolls and the US ISM Services PMI are awaited. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD retreats from 1.40 ahead of UK budget

GBP/USD retreats from 1.40 ahead of UK budget

GBP/USD is retreating from 1.40 as the US dollar gains fresh ground. Traders await UK Chancellor Sunak's budget presentations, which will likely consist of extending the furlough scheme and tax hikes.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD slides below $1730 level, erases Tuesday’s modest gains

XAU/USD slides below $1730 level, erases Tuesday’s modest gains

A combination of factors prompted some fresh selling around gold on Wednesday. The underlying bullish tone was seen as a key factor weighing on the safe-haven metal. An uptick in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and added to the intraday selling.

Gold News

Cardano: Screams sell as technical and on-chain levels flip bearish

Cardano: Screams sell as technical and on-chain levels flip bearish

Cardano is trading at the apex of a descending triangle, hinting at a 28% breakdown to $0.84. The parabolic SAR points highlight the hovering overhead pressure. The upward movement is likely to be hampered at $1.26, as illustrated by the IOMAP model.

Read more

US Dollar Index sticks to gains below 91.00, looks to data

US Dollar Index sticks to gains below 91.00, looks to data

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, manage to regain come buying interest and advance to the 90.90 region.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures