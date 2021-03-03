USD/CAD Price Analysis: Slides to fresh weekly lows, below 1.2600 mark

- A combination of factors underpinned the loonie and prompted fresh selling around USD/CAD.
- The price action between two converging trend-line constitutes the formation of a falling wedge.
- Neutral technical indicators warrant some caution before placing any aggressive directional bets.
The USD/CAD pair momentarily dropped below the 1.2600 mark and refreshed weekly lows during the first half of the European session.
Against the backdrop of Tuesday's upbeat Canadian Q4 GDP print, a modest uptick in crude oil prices continued underpinning the commodity-linked loonie. This, along with the emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar, exerted some pressure on the USD/CAD pair.
From a technical perspective, the intraday slide found some support near a downward sloping trend-line. This, along with another descending trend-line, seemed to constitute the formation of a falling wedge pattern on intraday charts and favours bullish traders.
The constructive set-up, however, is not confirmed until the USD/CAD pair decisively breaks through the resistance marked by the top boundary of the wedge. The mentioned hurdle is pegged near the 1.2655-60 area and should act as a key pivotal point for traders.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on 4-hourly/daily charts – though have been recovering from the negative territory – are yet to confirm a bullish bias. This further makes it prudent to wait for a sustained move beyond the mentioned barrier before placing fresh bets.
On the flip side, some follow-through selling below the daily swing lows, around the 1.2595-90 region will negate prospects for any meaningful recovery. This would turn the USD/CAD pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide further towards the key 1.2500 psychological mark.
USD/CAD 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2608
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|1.2621
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2678
|Daily SMA50
|1.2721
|Daily SMA100
|1.2871
|Daily SMA200
|1.3124
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2698
|Previous Daily Low
|1.26
|Previous Weekly High
|1.273
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2468
|Previous Monthly High
|1.287
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2468
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2638
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2661
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2582
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2542
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2484
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.268
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2738
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2777
