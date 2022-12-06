- USD/CAD fades upside momentum near one-week high, renews intraday low of late.
- Overbought RSI teases bears to challenge the resistance-turned-support.
- Bullish MACD signals, sustained trading beyond 100-SMA suggest further upside.
USD/CAD bulls take a breather around the weekly high as the quote declines to 1.3585 during Tuesday’s Asian session.
In doing so, the Loonie pair takes clues from the overbought RSI conditions to challenge the latest upward trajectory.
However, the previous resistance line from October 13, close to 1.3550, joins the bullish MACD signals to challenge the USD/CAD bears.
Even if the USD/CAD pair drops below 1.3550 resistance-turned-support, a three-week-old ascending trend line and the 100-SMA could question the quote’s further downside around 1.3400 and 1.3395 in that order.
In a case where the Loonie pair declines below 1.3395, a southward trajectory towards November’s low surrounding 1.3230 can’t be ruled out.
On the flip side, a downward-sloping resistance line from October 14, close to 1.3615 by the press time, restricts the short-term upside moves of the pair.
Following that, the previous weekly top near 1.3645 appears crucial for the USD/CAD bulls as a break which could allow them to retake control.
To sum up, USD/CAD bulls can stay hopeful, despite the latest pullback, unless the quote breaks 1.3395 level.
USD/CAD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3586
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10%
|Today daily open
|1.36
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3406
|Daily SMA50
|1.3571
|Daily SMA100
|1.33
|Daily SMA200
|1.3034
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3605
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3385
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3646
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3381
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3808
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3226
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3521
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3469
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3455
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.331
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3235
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3675
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.375
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3895
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
