USD/CAD Price Analysis: Remains under pressure ahead of US Inflation print

- USD/CAD consolidates as investors shift focus toward the US inflation data.
- Investors underpinned the Canadian Dollar against the greenback due to rising oil prices.
- USD/CAD auctions in the Rising Channel pattern in which each pullback is considered as a buying opportunity.
The USD/CAD pair trades directionless in the European session ahead of the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for August, which will be published at 12:30 GMT. The Loonie asset has been offered in the past three trading sessions due to strength in the Canadian Dollar, backed by strong oil prices.
Oil price aims to capture the crucial resistance of $90.00 for the first time since November 22 as the OPEC projected a cheerful oil demand outlook on expectations that economies are learning well about handling the burden of higher interest rates. It is worth noting that Canada is the largest exporter of oil to the United States and higher oil prices support the Canadian Dollar.
Meanwhile, investors keep focusing on the US inflation data. As per the estimates, headline inflation is seen expanding at a healthy pace of 0.6% due to recovered gasoline prices while core CPI is expected to maintain a steady pace of 0.2%. The US Dollar Index (DXY) trades inside Monday are trading range.
USD/CAD auctions in the Rising Channel chart pattern formed on a two-hour scale in which each pullback is considered as a buying opportunity by the market participants. The asset hovers near the lower portion of the aforementioned chart pattern and a breakdown of the same could warrant a bearish reversal.
The 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) continues to act as a barricade for the US Dollar bulls.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) oscillates in the bearish range of 20.00-40.00, which indicates bearish bias but a likelihood of a bullish reversal move also persists.
Going forward, a breakdown below August 30 low of 1.3513 would drag the asset toward August 09 high at 1.3454 followed by August 10 low at 1.3373.
On the contrary, a confident recovery move above the round-level resistance of 1.3600 would send the major toward September 05 high at 1.3670. Breach of the latter would further push the asset toward September 07 high around 1.3700.
USD/CAD two-hour chart
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3562
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|1.3554
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3577
|Daily SMA50
|1.3401
|Daily SMA100
|1.3405
|Daily SMA200
|1.3467
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3593
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3544
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3694
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3576
|Previous Monthly High
|1.364
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3184
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3563
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3574
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3534
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3514
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3484
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3583
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3613
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3633
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
