USD/CAD Price Analysis: Refreshes five-month high near 1.3670 ahead of BoC policy

- USD/CAD refreshes a five-month high near 1.3670 as the BoC is expected to keep interest rates unchanged.
- The BoC might keep interest rates unchanged at 5% as hiring and consumer spending slowed due to higher inflation.
- USD/CAD recovered sharply after sensing decent buying interest near the 20-day EMA.
The USD/CAD pair prints a fresh five-month high at 1.3670 ahead of the interest rate decision by the Bank of Canada (BoC), which will be announced on Wednesday. Investors anticipate that the policy divergence between the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the BoC will remain stable as the latter is expected to keep the monetary policy unchanged.
BoC Governor Tiff Macklem might keep interest rates unchanged at 5% as hiring and consumer spending slowed due to higher inflationary pressures.
S&P500 futures posted nominal losses in the European session, indicating a cautious opening after an extended weekend. The US Dollar Index (DXY) prints a fresh five-month higher at 104.70 as US recession fears receded due to cooling inflation and a stable job market. The 10-year US Treasury yields climb to near 4.23%. A power-pack action is anticipated from the USD Index in the New York session as US markets will open after a long weekend.
USD/CAD extends its rally and prints a fresh five-month high at 1.3670. The pair recovered sharply after sensing decent buying interest near the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) around 1.3520. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) trades in the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, and is not showing signs of oversold and divergence.
For more upside, the Loonie asset needs to surpass the round-level resistance of 1.3700 decisively, which will open doors for further upside to March 27 high at 1.3746 and March 24 high around 1.3800.
On the flip side, a breakdown below September 1 low around 1.3490 would drag the asset towards August 15 low around 1.3440, followed by July 7 high at 1.3387.
USD/CAD daily chart
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3651
|Today Daily Change
|0.0060
|Today Daily Change %
|0.44
|Today daily open
|1.3591
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3525
|Daily SMA50
|1.3355
|Daily SMA100
|1.3398
|Daily SMA200
|1.3464
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3605
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3576
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3637
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3489
|Previous Monthly High
|1.364
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3184
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3587
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3593
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3576
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3561
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3547
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3605
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.362
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3634
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to fresh multi-month lows below 1.0750
EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure and trades at its weakest level since early June below 1.0750 on Tuesday. The risk-averse market environment provides a boost to the US Dollar and forces the pair to stay on the back foot ahead of this week's key data releases.
GBP/USD bounces from fresh three-month low
GBP/USD dropped to a three-month low of 1.2527 before staging a recovery, as bulls fight back. The US Dollar benefits from rising yields and the souring market mood following a long weekend in the US, weighing heavily on the pair.
Gold price falls to test $1,930 amid firmer US Dollar, yields
Gold price is holding lower ground near $1,930, under pressure for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday. Upbeat headlines from China, Country Garden fails to impress Gold buyers as US Dollar traces US Treasury bond yields higher ahead of data.
XRP price breaks resistance at $0.50, lawyers discuss settlement with SEC in light of Coinbase lawsuit
Recent developments in the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit are the payment firm’s filing against the regulator, where Ripple argues that the grounds for appeal was “dissatisfaction” with Judge Torres’ ruling.
S&P 500 News: With data releases slowing, spotlight moves to software earnings
The S&P 500 experienced its best performance last week since the second full week of June. The index of the 500 largest US public companies rose 2.5% last week, mostly owing to a major rally on Tuesday, August 29.