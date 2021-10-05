USD/CAD Price Analysis: Recovery remains capped around 1.2600

- USD/CAD grinds higher around intraday top, challenges the bears after three-day fall.
- Bearish MACD, sustained trading below the key Fibonacci retracement levels, SMA hints at underlying weakness.
- Monthly horizontal support guards immediate downside, fortnight-long descending trend line adds to the upside filters.
USD/CAD defends the 1.2600 threshold while snapping a three-day downtrend during early Tuesday.
In doing so, the quote keeps rebound from a one-month-long horizontal area but remains below the key Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) levels of early September advances amid bearish MACD signals.
Hence, the corrective pullback may remain less interesting until staying below 61.8% Fibo. level around 1.2650.
Also acting as upside barriers is the 200-SMA and a descending resistance line from September 20, respectively near 1.2665 and 1.2705.
In a case where USD/CAD bulls manage to pierce the 1.2705 hurdle, the late September swing high close to 1.2775 will be in focus.
Alternatively, pullback moves may aim for the monthly horizontal support retest, near 1.2555, a break of which will direct the USD/CAD sellers towards the last monthly bottom of 1.2493.
During the quote’s weakness past 1.2493, July’s low surrounding 1.2420 will be crucial to follow.
USD/CAD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2608
|Today Daily Change
|0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14%
|Today daily open
|1.259
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2691
|Daily SMA50
|1.2626
|Daily SMA100
|1.2464
|Daily SMA200
|1.2518
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2655
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2558
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2775
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2594
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2896
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2494
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2595
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2618
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2547
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2504
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.245
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2644
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2697
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.274
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
