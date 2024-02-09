USD/CAD Price Analysis: Rangebound near 1.3450 ahead of Canadian Employment data

- USD/CAD trades sideways near 1.3450 ahead of Canada’s labor market data.
- Deepening Middle East tensions continue to provide support to the US Dollar.
- A lackluster action in the Loonie asset indicates indecisiveness among market participants.
The USD/CAD pair oscillates in a tight range around 1.3450 as investors await the Canadian Employment data for January, which will be published at 13:30 GMT.
Investors anticipate Canadian employers recruiting 15K new workers against flat demand in December. The Unemployment Rate is expected to increase slightly to 5.9% vs. the prior reading of 5.8%. The Bank of Canada (BoC) may focus on keeping interest rates at their current level longer if the labor market conditions remain upbeat.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) attempts to recover as market mood remains cautious due to deepening Middle East tensions. Israel denies the ceasefire proposal from Hamas having unacceptable terms. Also, investors await January's United States inflation data, which will be published on Tuesday. Investors see price pressures expanding at a steady pace.
USD/CAD turns sideways in a range of 1.3450-1.3500 after correction from an 11-week high of 1.3544 on an hourly scale. The Loonie asset struggles for a direction ahead of crucial labor market data. The 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) around 1.3460 has overlapped the Loonie asset, indicating a sharp contraction in volatility.
The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates in the 40.00-60.00 range, indicating a sideways trend.
The fresh upside would emerge if the Loonie asset climbed above the January 17 high at 1.3542, which will drive the asset towards the round-level resistance of 1.3600, followed by the November 30 high at 1.3627.
On the flip side, a sell-off could appear if the Loonie asset drops below January 31 low at 1.3359. This will expose the asset to January 4 low at 1.3318 and January 5 low at 1.3288.
USD/CAD hourly chart
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.346
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|1.3458
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3461
|Daily SMA50
|1.3421
|Daily SMA100
|1.3553
|Daily SMA200
|1.3476
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3493
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3448
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3476
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3359
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3542
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3229
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3465
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3476
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3439
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3421
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3394
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3485
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3512
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.353
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
