  • USD/CAD fades bounce off 200-EMA, pares the biggest daily gains in a week.
  • 50-EMA, seven-day-long horizontal area guards immediate upside.
  • Three-week-old ascending trend line adds to the downside filters.
  • Bullish MACD signals, sustained trading beyond key EMA favor buyers.

USD/CAD retreats from 1.2900 as buyers take a breather after the biggest daily jump in a week. In doing so, the Loonie pair eases from the 50-EMA and a short-term horizontal resistance during Thursday’s Asian session.

Given the quote’s sustained rebound from the 200-EMA, backed by the bullish MACD signals, USD/CAD prices are likely to extend the latest run-up.

However, a convergence of the 50-EMA and one-week-old horizontal area, surrounding 1.2900-05, becomes necessary for the buyers to keep reins.

Following that, a downward sloping resistance line from early June, around 1.2960, will act as an additional filter to the north before directing buyers towards the monthly top of 1.3078.

It should be noted that the 1.3000 psychological magnet and the previous weekly peak of 1.3017 could act as buffers during the rise.

On the contrary, a three-week-long rising trend line, at 1.2850 by the press time, restricts the USD/CAD pair’s immediate downside ahead of the 200-EMA level of 1.2832.

Should the pair drop below 1.2832, the latest swing low near 1.2820 and the 1.2800 threshold may test bears before giving them control.

USD/CAD: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2892
Today Daily Change 0.0022
Today Daily Change % 0.17%
Today daily open 1.287
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2809
Daily SMA50 1.2812
Daily SMA100 1.2733
Daily SMA200 1.2678
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2894
Previous Daily Low 1.2819
Previous Weekly High 1.3039
Previous Weekly Low 1.289
Previous Monthly High 1.3077
Previous Monthly Low 1.2629
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2848
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2866
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2828
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2786
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2752
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2903
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2936
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2978

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

