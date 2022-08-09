- USD/CAD licks its wound near daily low after Monday’s biggest fall in three weeks.
- RSI divergence, sustained trading below 200-SMA favor bears.
- Bulls need validation from seven-week-old horizontal area to retake control.
USD/CAD holds lower grounds near the intraday bottom, poking a one-week-old support line around 1.2850 during early Tuesday morning in Europe.
In doing so, the Loonie pair justifies the downbeat MACD signals and the bearish divergence portrayed by the RSI (14), the condition where the RSI doesn’t validate the higher high in prices.
With this, the quote is likely to break the immediate support line near 1.2850, which in turn could direct the USD/CAD bears towards the monthly low marked in the last week around 1.2765. However, the 1.2800 threshold may offer an intermediate halt during the fall.
In a case where the pair prices remain weak past 1.2765, the 61.8% Fibonacci Expansion (FE) of July 14 to August 05 moves, near 1.2700, will be in focus.
On the contrary, recovery moves may initially aim for the 200-SMA level surrounding 1.2915 ahead of eying the 1.3000 round figure. It’s worth noting that the recent peak of 1.2985 could also challenge the USD/CAD pair buyers.
It should be observed, however, that the quote’s run-up beyond the 1.3000 threshold needs to cross a horizontal area comprising multiple levels marked since mid-June, around 1.3080-90 to keep the reins.
USD/CAD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2855
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02%
|Today daily open
|1.2853
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2902
|Daily SMA50
|1.2868
|Daily SMA100
|1.2788
|Daily SMA200
|1.2739
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.295
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2839
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2985
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2768
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3224
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2789
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2881
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2908
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2811
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2769
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2699
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2922
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2992
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3034
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
