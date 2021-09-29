USD/CAD Price Analysis: Falling wedge confirmation keeps buyers hopeful

- USD/CAD retreats from intraday high, struggles to extend prior gains.
- Confirmation of a bullish chart pattern joins upbeat MACD conditions to back the buyers.
- Area between 50-SMA and 200-SMA restricts immediate moves.
USD/CAD fades the previous day’s rebound, easing to 1.2680 by the press time of the pre-European session on Wednesday.
In doing so, the Loonie pair seesaws between 50-SMA and 200-SMA, keeping the previous day’s bullish chart confirmation.
Given the bullish MACD giving the back to the falling wedge breakout, USD/CAD prices are likely to overcome the immediate hurdle surrounding the 1.2715 threshold, comprising 50-SMA.
Following that, 1.2745 may offer an intermediate halt during the pair’s run-up towards the monthly peak surrounding the 1.2900 round figure.
However, any further upside will be challenged by the yearly top of 1.2949, as well as the 1.3000 psychological magnet.
Meanwhile, the 200-SMA level of 1.2660 and the stated wedge’s resistance line, now support near 1.2630, will restrict short-term USD/CAD declines.
Also acting as a downside filter is the short-term falling support line, part of the falling wedge close to 1.2575.
USD/CAD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2682
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|1.2686
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2669
|Daily SMA50
|1.2617
|Daily SMA100
|1.2442
|Daily SMA200
|1.2522
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2708
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2594
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2896
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2634
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2949
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2453
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2664
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2637
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2618
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2549
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2504
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2731
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2776
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2845
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases below 1.1700, Fed-ECB, Evergrande and US debt limit eyed
EUR/USD treads water below 1.1700, consolidating the three-day downtrend. ECB policymakers differ over bond purchase view, Fedspeak favor tapering. US dollar takes a breather amid a pullback in the Treasury yields, debt ceiling woes. US President Biden, Powell and Lagarde will be in focus.
GBP/USD: Oversold RSI challenges bears bracing for 1.3500
GBP/USD licks its wounds after the heaviest daily fall in a year. Oversold RSI conditions limit further downside, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, July’s low test recovery moves. A descending trend line from April 12 gains sellers’ attention.
Gold attempts a bounce towards $1750 as yields retreat
Gold price is making a minor recovery attempt from seven-week troughs of $1728, as buyers once again aim for a retest of the $1750 barrier. Gold price is rescued by the retreat in the US Treasury yields across the curve.
XLM Price Prediction: Stellar bulls on quest for 20% gains
XLM price was on a downtrend as it sliced through the trading range’s midpoint on September 19. Stellar appears to be forming a swing low just below the 70.5% Fibonacci retracement level after collecting liquidity from the July 27 low.
Risk aversion could intensify
The US dollar traded sharply higher against all of the major currencies on Tuesday as Treasury yields surged and stocks plummeted. With several factors driving investors out of risk assets, FX traders need to beware of the possibility of risk aversion intensifying over the next few days.