USD/CAD Price Analysis: Fades bounce off fortnight-old support, 100-SMA

  • USD/CAD struggles to keep the late Wednesday’s corrective pullback.
  • Bearish MACD signals, failures to stay beyond short-term key supports keep sellers hopeful.
  • Monthly descending trend line restricts immediate upside.

USD/CAD prints mild losses around 1.2730 on failure to keep the latest rebound during Thursday’s Asian session.

The Loonie pair refreshed weekly low the previous day before reversing from 1.2681. The rebound portrays the quote’s another U-turn from a two-week-old rising trend line and 100-SMA.

It should be noted, however, that the bearish MACD signals join the recently sluggish moves to favor sellers eyeing another attempt to break the stated SMA and support line, respectively near 1.2715 and 1.2695.

Following that, the recent lows near 1.2680 and the 200-SMA level of 1.2655 will entertain the USD/CAD bears before the monthly bottom of 1.2636.

Alternatively, further upside needs validation from the one-month-long resistance line, near 1.2765 at the latest.

Following that, a run-up towards the 1.2800 threshold and January’s peak surrounding 1.2815 can’t be ruled out.

Though, 1.2850 and the 1.2900 round-figure may test USD/CAD bulls after 1.2800.

USD/CAD: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2733
Today Daily Change -0.0033
Today Daily Change % -0.26%
Today daily open 1.2766
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2718
Daily SMA50 1.2706
Daily SMA100 1.2629
Daily SMA200 1.2549
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2783
Previous Daily Low 1.2719
Previous Weekly High 1.2784
Previous Weekly Low 1.2664
Previous Monthly High 1.2814
Previous Monthly Low 1.2451
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2759
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2744
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2729
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2692
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2664
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2793
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2821
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2858

 

 

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD justifies bear cross to approach 1.1290 key support

EUR/USD justifies bear cross to approach 1.1290 key support

EUR/USD takes offers to refresh intraday low around 1.1297, down 0.08% on a day during the second consecutive daily fall. The major currency pair justifies the bearish moving average crossover, as well as downbeat RSI conditions amid Thursday’s Asian session.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Bears roll sleeve up as cable skids below 50 and 200 EMAs

GBP/USD: Bears roll sleeve up as cable skids below 50 and 200 EMAs

The GBP/USD has slipped near the shared low of Tuesday and February 16 at 1.3539 in the American session as the cable loses ground after slipping below the 50-period and 200-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) on Wednesday.

GBP/USD News

Gold looks to reclaim $1914 amid risk-aversion theme

Gold looks to reclaim $1914 amid risk-aversion theme

Gold price is eyeing $1914.34 as investors prefer precious metal amid safe-haven appeal. The tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated after the latter declared a state of emergency. Investors are eyeing Thursday's US GDP and Initial Jobless Claims.

Gold News

Cardano holders stay strong amidst the altcoin's recovery from recent drop

Cardano holders stay strong amidst the altcoin's recovery from recent drop

The overall crypto market capitalization dropped significantly, from $2 trillion to $1.7 trillion amidst rising geopolitical tension. Cardano holders have maintained their wallet balance above $10.12 billion ADA despite the price drop, fueling a bullish outlook. 

Read more

This is how commodity price increases are going to feed inflation

This is how commodity price increases are going to feed inflation

Attention is divided between foreign affairs, which meets finance at sanctions, and central banks, chiefly the Fed. Commodity prices are soaring for some items but not too bad for others. 

Read more

