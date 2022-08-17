- USD/CAD picks up bids to consolidate Tuesday’s losses amid sluggish session.
- Impending bear cross on MACD keeps sellers hopeful.
- Four-day-old support line adds to the downside filter.
USD/CAD struggles to defend the corrective pullback from the key moving averages as the quote retreats to 1.2850 during early Wednesday morning in Europe.
In doing so, the Loonie pair drops back to the upward sloping support line from August 12 as the MACD teases sellers.
Considering the quote’s failure to keep the bounce off the 100-SMA and 50-SMA, as well as the bearish MACD signals, the USD/CAD prices are likely to remain soft.
However, a clear downside break of the stated support line and the SMA confluence, around 1.2845-40, becomes necessary for the pair bears to retake control.
Following that, a slump towards the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of August 05-11, near 1.2790, can’t be ruled out.
Meanwhile, recovery moves need to cross the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2890 to convince buyers.
Even so, a downward sloping resistance line from August 05, close to 1.2920, could act as the last defense of the USD/CAD bears.
Overall, USD/CAD is likely to remain sidelined, weak for the short-term, as traders await the key Fed Minutes.
USD/CAD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2849
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|1.2845
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2851
|Daily SMA50
|1.2895
|Daily SMA100
|1.2806
|Daily SMA200
|1.275
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2929
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2831
|Previous Weekly High
|1.295
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2728
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3224
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2789
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2868
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2891
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2808
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2771
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.271
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2906
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2966
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3003
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
