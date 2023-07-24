- USD/CAD fell towards 1.3170 as the bulls failed to reconquer the 20-day SMA.
- Global supply concerns are boosting Oil prices, favouring the CAD.
- The USD continued to recover following mixed PMIs.
On Monday, the USD/CAD declined towards 1.3170 despite the USD trading strong against most of its rivals. In that sense, the CAD managed to gain traction on the back of rising Oil prices as Canada is a producer. The focus now shifts to Wednesday's Federal Reserve (Fed) decision.
On the data front, S&P Global released mixed data on the US economy. July's Manufacturing PMI came in positive at 49, surpassing the expected 46.4 and the previous 46.3. On the other hand, July's Services PMI reported 52.4, falling short of the higher consensus of 54 but still lower than the last 54.4. Reacting to the data, the USD DXY traded with gains near the 101.40 area.
Regarding Wednesday’s Fed decision, markets have already priced in a 25 basis point (bps) hike, but the odds of a hike past July fell to near 20%, according to the CME FedWatch tool. In that sense, the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) monetary policy statement and Chair Powell’s words will be closely watched as investors look for clues regarding forward guidance.
In favour of the CAD, the decrease in operating oil rigs contributes to supply-side concerns and drives crude oil prices higher. Additionally, the expectations of economic stimulus in China (the world's biggest Oil importer) support the black gold price, as the Chinese government has expressed its commitment to stimulate domestic demand and support the property sector.
USD/CAD Levels to watch
The daily chart suggests a bearish outlook for the short-term USD/CAD. Bulls were rejected several times by the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), signalling that the buyers struggle to gain momentum. In addition, technical indicators show weakness, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) below 50.00 and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) printing fading green bars.
Resistance Levels: 1.3222 (20-day SMA), 1.3240, 1.3250.
Supports Levels: 1.3150, 1.3120, 1.3110.
USD/CAD Daily chart
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3168
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0055
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.42
|Today daily open
|1.3223
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3223
|Daily SMA50
|1.3333
|Daily SMA100
|1.3451
|Daily SMA200
|1.3476
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3226
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3153
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3244
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.312
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3585
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3117
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3198
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3181
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3175
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3128
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3102
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3249
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3274
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3322
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
