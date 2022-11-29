- USD/CAD struggles to extend three-day uptrend near the highest levels in three weeks.
- Break of two-month-old horizontal support, bearish MACD signals favor buyers.
- 50-DMA, seven-week-long descending trend line restrict immediate upside.
USD/CAD remains sidelined around 1.3585-90, recently picking up bids, as traders struggle with the key hurdle during early Wednesday morning in Asia. In doing so, the Loonie pair probes the three-day uptrend around a multi-day top marked the previous day.
Even so, the USD/CAD pair’s sustained trading beyond the previous key resistances and the 100-DMA joins the bullish MACD signals to keep the buyers hopeful.
That said, a downward-sloping trend line from October 13 and the 50-DMA restrict immediate USD/CAD moves between 1.3600 and 1.3580, a break of which could quickly propel the quote towards the monthly top near 1.3810.
However, multiple hurdles around 1.3840 and 1.3860 could challenge the USD/CAD bulls past 1.3810, which if ignored will highlight the yearly top marked in October surrounding 1.3980.
Alternatively, pullback moves remain elusive unless the quote stays beyond the horizontal support established since early October, near 1.3490 by the press time.
Following that, an upward-sloping trend line from August 11, currently at 1.3340, will precede the 100-DMA support of 1.3287 to challenge the USD/CAD bears.
Overall, USD/CAD is likely to remain firmer but the road to the north appears bumpy.
USD/CAD: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3592
|Today Daily Change
|0.0089
|Today Daily Change %
|0.66%
|Today daily open
|1.3503
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3432
|Daily SMA50
|1.3574
|Daily SMA100
|1.3276
|Daily SMA200
|1.3015
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3505
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3381
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3495
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3316
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3978
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3496
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3458
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3428
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3421
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.334
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3298
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3545
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3586
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3668
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
