USD/CAD Price Analysis: Buyers flirt with 1.2750, six-week-old resistance in focus

- USD/CAD grinds higher after Friday’s bounce off monthly support line.
- Bull cross, firmer RSI also keep buyers hopeful, 1.2700 is a tough nut to crack for bears.
- Descending trend line from early January holds the key to further upside.
USD/CAD remains on the front foot around 1.2750 during Monday’s initial Asian session, after posting the heaviest daily gains in over a week the previous day.
With Friday’s upbeat performance, the quote not only bounced off an upward sloping trend line from January 26 but also portrayed a bull cross on the daily chart. That said, the 21-DMA pierces the 50-DMA from below, which in turn suggests the pair’s further upside.
Also adding to the bullish bias is the firmer RSI line, recently around 55.00.
That said, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of December 2021 to January 2022 downside, near 1.2770, restricts the immediate upside of the USD/CAD prices.
However, major attention is given to a downward sloping resistance line from January 06, around 1.2780 at the latest.
Should the pair rise past-1.2780, the January 2021 peak of 1.2813 will lure the USD/CAD bulls.
On the contrary, pullback moves remain elusive beyond 1.2700 as the 21-DMA, the 50-DMA and the 50% Fibo. offer strong support around the stated level.
Even if the USD/CAD bears manage to conquer the 1.2700 mark, a one-month-long support line near 1.2690, will be important to watch before eyeing further downside.
USD/CAD: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2751
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07%
|Today daily open
|1.276
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2705
|Daily SMA50
|1.2709
|Daily SMA100
|1.2625
|Daily SMA200
|1.2542
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2761
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2674
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2784
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2664
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2814
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2451
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2727
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2707
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2702
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2645
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2615
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2789
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2819
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2876
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.1350 area on modest dollar strength
EUR/USD is edging lower toward 1.1350 as the cautious market mood helps the dollar stay resilient against its rivals ahead of the weekend. Ahead of Fedspeak and US President Biden's meeting with international leaders, the US Dollar Index is posting modest daily gains a little below 96.00.
GBP/USD finds bids around 1.3580 on opening despite the geopolitical headwinds
The GBP/USD pair has attracted significant bids near 1.3580 despite the negative developments in the Russia-Ukraine tensions over the weekend. The build-up of troops by Moscow and separatists near the eastern region of Ukraine has raised the expectations of a potential invasion of Russia to Ukraine.
EUR/USD retreats to 1.1350 area on modest dollar strength
EUR/USD is edging lower toward 1.1350 as the cautious market mood helps the dollar stay resilient against its rivals ahead of the weekend. Ahead of Fedspeak and US President Biden's meeting with international leaders, the US Dollar Index is posting modest daily gains a little below 96.00.
Polkadot price sees positive divergence spelling bullish outlook for next week
Polkadot is set to close the week with a clear rejection from the upside at $20.50. With the start of a new week, the price looks set to stay above $17, as the downtrend is still intact for now. Expect a bullish breakout as bulls keep buying the dips and are set to a 100% gain.
Russia-Ukraine Conflict Not a Global Economic Risk
Tensions tied to the Russia-Ukraine situation have intensified in recent days. Although we do not have any particular insight into conditions on the ground or wish to speculate on the mindset of leaders involved, assessing the potential economic and financial market reaction to an escalation is still a valuable exercise.