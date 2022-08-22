- USD/CAD bears could be about to move in.
- The price has reached a key resistance area on the 4-hour chart.
As per the prior series of technical analysis, USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls eye 1.3000 for the sessions ahead, the bulls have been in control all of the way and have reached the 1.3000 psychological area as the following prior analysis and update illustrates:
As shown, the price followed the projected price trajectory:
The price has been rising along the trendline but moved away last week which could result in a correction has the price meets a resistance zone.
