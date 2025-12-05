TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/USD pulls back as Greenback finds support following latest US data

  • EUR/USD eases from daily highs as the US Dollar steadies following the latest batch of US economic data.
  • US September PCE data broadly meet expectations, keeping the inflation outlook steady.
  • Improving US consumer sentiment and softer hiring signals support the case for a dovish Federal Reserve.
EUR/USD pulls back as Greenback finds support following latest US data
Vishal ChaturvediVishal ChaturvediFXStreet

The Euro (EUR) trims earlier gains against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday as the Greenback firms following the latest set of US economic releases. At the time of writing, EUR/USD is trading around 1.1635, easing from the daily high of 1.1628, though the pair remains on track for a second straight weekly gain as markets grow increasingly confident that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates next week.

The delayed US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) report for September kept the overall inflation picture steady. Core PCE, the Fed’s preferred gauge, rose 0.2% MoM, matching expectations, while the annual rate eased to 2.8% from 2.9%. Headline PCE held steady at 0.3% MoM, matching the forecast and remaining unchanged from the previous month. On a yearly basis, the Index came in at 2.8%, in line with expectations and slightly above August’s 2.7%.

Beyond inflation, Personal Income increased 0.4%, beating the 0.3% forecast, while Personal Spending rose 0.3%, matching expectations and easing from August’s 0.5% gain.

The preliminary University of Michigan survey pointed to an improvement in consumer sentiment heading into year-end. The Consumer Sentiment Index rose to 53.3, above the 52 forecast and higher than the earlier reading of 51. The Expectations Index also strengthened, reaching 55, above the 51.2 forecast and rising from 51.

The 1-year inflation outlook fell to 4.1% from 4.5%, while the 5-year measure slipped to 3.2% from 3.4%.

Meanwhile, labour data released earlier this week showed a mixed picture. ADP Employment Change fell 32K in November, sharply missing forecasts, while Challenger Job Cuts dropped to 71.3K and Initial Jobless Claims declined to 191K.

Taken together, the steady inflation readings, easing consumer inflation expectations and softer hiring signals reinforce the case for a dovish Fed stance. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets assign about an 87% probability of a 25 basis point rate cut at the December 9-10 monetary policy meeting.

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.10%0.03%0.19%-0.66%-0.27%-0.06%0.18%
EUR-0.10%-0.07%0.09%-0.76%-0.38%-0.16%0.07%
GBP-0.03%0.07%0.12%-0.69%-0.31%-0.09%0.14%
JPY-0.19%-0.09%-0.12%-0.84%-0.46%-0.25%-0.02%
CAD0.66%0.76%0.69%0.84%0.38%0.59%0.83%
AUD0.27%0.38%0.31%0.46%-0.38%0.22%0.48%
NZD0.06%0.16%0.09%0.25%-0.59%-0.22%0.23%
CHF-0.18%-0.07%-0.14%0.02%-0.83%-0.48%-0.23%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Author

Vishal Chaturvedi

I am a macro-focused research analyst with over four years of experience covering forex and commodities market. I enjoy breaking down complex economic trends and turning them into clear, actionable insights that help traders stay ahead of the curve.

More from Vishal Chaturvedi
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD drops to daily lows near 1.1630

EUR/USD drops to daily lows near 1.1630

EUR/USD now loses some traction and slips back to the area of daily lows around 1.1630 on the back of a mild bounce in the US Dollar. Fresh US data, including the September PCE inflation numbers and the latest read on December consumer sentiment, didn’t really move the needle, so the pair is still on course to finish the week with a respectable gain.

GBP/USD trims gains, recedes toward 1.3320

GBP/USD trims gains, recedes toward 1.3320

GBP/USD is struggling to keep its daily advance, coming under fresh pressure and retreating to the 1.3320 zone following a mild bullish attempt in the Greenback. Even though US consumer sentiment surprised to the upside, the US Dollar isn’t getting much love, as traders are far more interested in what the Fed will say next week.

Gold makes a U-turn, back to $4,200

Gold makes a U-turn, back to $4,200

Gold is now losing the grip and receding to the key $4,200 region per troy ounce following some signs of life in the Greenback and a marked bounce in US Treasury yields across the board. The positive outlook for the precious metal, however, remains underpinned by steady bets for extra easing by the Fed.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pare gains despite increasing hopes of upcoming Fed rate cut

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pare gains despite increasing hopes of upcoming Fed rate cut

Bitcoin is steadying above $91,000 at the time of writing on Friday. Ethereum remains above $3,100, reflecting positive sentiment ahead of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) monetary policy meeting on December 10.

Week ahead – Rate cut or market shock? The Fed decides

Week ahead – Rate cut or market shock? The Fed decides

Fed rate cut widely expected; dot plot and overall meeting rhetoric also matter. Risk appetite is supported by Fed rate cut expectations; cryptos show signs of life. RBA, BoC and SNB also meet; chances of surprises are relatively low.

Ripple faces persistent bear risks, shrugging off ETF inflows

Ripple faces persistent bear risks, shrugging off ETF inflows

Ripple is extending its decline for the second consecutive day, trading at $2.06 at the time of writing on Friday. Sentiment surrounding the cross-border remittance token continues to lag despite steady inflows into XRP spot ETFs. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers