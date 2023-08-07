USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls need to make it through 100-day SMA hurdle near 1.3400 mark

- USD/CAD consolidates in a range around the 50% Fibo. through the Asian session on Monday.
- The fundamental backdrop favours bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains.
- A sustained break below the 1.3225 area is needed to negate the near-term positive outlook.
The USD/CAD pair kicks off the new week on a subdued note and oscillates in a narrow band around the 1.3370 area through the Asian session. Spot prices remain below a two-month peak touched on Friday and currently trade around the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the May-July downfall.
Despite signs that demand for workers in the US was slowing, solid wage growth and a downtick in the unemployment rate pointed to continued tightness in the labour market. This should allow the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep rates higher for longer and assists the USD to attract some dip-buying on Monday. The Canadian Dollar (CAD), on the other hand, is weighed down by the disappointing release of the domestic jobs report. Furthermore, Crude Oil prices ease from a fresh multi-month top and undermine the commodity-linked Loonie, which, in turn, acts as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair.
The fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the upside, though bulls might still wait for sustained strength and acceptance beyond the 1.3400 mark, or the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) before placing fresh bets. The USD/CAD pair might then climb to the 1.3445-1.3450 confluence hurdle, comprising the very important 200-day SMA and the 61.8% Fibo. level. The latter should act as a pivotal point, which if cleared will mark a fresh breakout and set the stage for an extension of the recent recovery from sub-1.3100 levels, or the YTD low touched in July.
On the flip side, the 1.3350 area now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the 1.3300 mark. The subsequent downfall is more likely to attract fresh buying near the 1.3250 horizontal support and remain limited near the 1.3225 region, or the 23.6% Fibo. level. That said, some follow-through selling will negate any near-term positive outlook and make the USD/CAD pair vulnerable to weakening below the 1.3200 mark. Spot prices might then accelerate the fall to the 1.3160-1.3150 intermediate support before eventually dropping to challenge the 1.3100 mark.
USD/CAD daily chart
Key levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3372
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|1.3378
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3227
|Daily SMA50
|1.3279
|Daily SMA100
|1.3402
|Daily SMA200
|1.3456
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3394
|Previous Daily Low
|1.332
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3394
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3151
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3387
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3093
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3366
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3348
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3334
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3289
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3259
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3408
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3439
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3483
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
