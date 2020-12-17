USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls eye weekly resistance line, 200-HMA

- USD/CAD keeps recovery moves from 1.2688, the lowest since April 2018 flashed on Monday.
- Normal RSI conditions, two-day-old support line suggests further upside.
- Bulls can eye November lows, sellers will wait for fresh multi-day bottom for entry.
USD/CAD picks up the bids near 1.2750, up 0.05% intraday, during early Thursday. In doing so, the loonie pair extends bounce off multi-month bottom marked earlier in the week.
Given the pair’s sustained trading beyond a short-term support line, amid an absence of overbought RSI conditions, USD/CAD buyers are likely to stay hopeful.
However, a clear break of a downward sloping trend line from December 09, at 1.2755 now, becomes necessary before the quote eyes 200-HMA near 1.2770.
In a case where the USD/CAD bulls dominate past-1.2770, the December 09 high of 1.2833 becomes the key as it holds the gate for the pair’s further upside towards the previous month’s low around 1.2930/20.
Alternatively, a downside break below immediate trend line support, currently around 1.2730, will attack 1.2688 while targeting the April 2018 low of 1.2527.
USD/CAD hourly chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2748
|Today Daily Change
|6 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05%
|Today daily open
|1.2742
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2893
|Daily SMA50
|1.3047
|Daily SMA100
|1.3143
|Daily SMA200
|1.3487
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.279
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2696
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2833
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2707
|Previous Monthly High
|1.337
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2923
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2754
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2732
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2695
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2649
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2601
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2789
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2836
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2883
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD retreats after BOE, cooling Brexit hopes
GBP/USD retreats from 1.3622, following an uneventful BOE and comments from UK PM Johnson’s spokesman, who said that "trading on WTO terms is still the most likely outcome."
EUR/USD hits highest since 2018 amid upbeat market mood
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.2250, the highest since 2018. Hopes for Brexit and US stimulus deals back the gains, while the Fed remains committed to supporting the economy. US jobless claims are on the docket.
XAU/USD sits near one-month high, around $1880 region
Gold continued scaling higher for the third consecutive session and shot to one-month tops. Sustained USD selling benefitted the dollar-denominated commodity and remained supportive. The upbeat market mood might keep a lid on any further gains for the safe-haven yellow metal.
COVID-19 vaccine bullish scenario
It’s the talk of the town. COVID-19 vaccines are finally hitting the consumer media and are ready for mass distribution. Of course, this has set the market ablaze with positive forces that we are slowly, but surely, getting back to normalcy.
WTI: Refreshes nine-month top above $48.00 inside rising wedge
WTI prints a four-day winning streak as buyers attack the March 2018 high. The energy benchmark recently refreshed the multi-day peak to $48.58, currently up 1.1% near $48.55, during early Thursday. Even so, multiple resistances to the north, coupled with the overbought RSI conditions on the daily (D1) chart, suggest the black gold’s pullback.