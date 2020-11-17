USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bounces off 50-bar SMA towards two-week-old resistance line

- USD/CAD flirts with 1.3100, keeps corrective pullback from short-term SMA.
- Normal RSI conditions, strong SMA support suggest further recovery.
- 200-bar SMA adds to the upside filters, 1.3000 threshold also challenges the bears.
USD/CAD wobbles around 1.3100 during the initial Asian session on Wednesday. The pair recently recovered from 50-bar SMA amid normal RSI conditions, which in turn suggest further corrective pullback towards a falling trend line from November 04.
Other than the stated resistance line near 1.3135, 200-bar SMA around 1.3165 also challenges the USD/CAD buyers ahead of pushing them towards the 1.3200 round-figure.
Further, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of October 29 to November 09 downside, close to 1.3215, offers an extra resistance to watch for the buyers.
Meanwhile, a downside break below the 50-bar SMA level of 1.3070 will direct USD/CAD sellers towards the 1.3000 psychological magnet before highlighting 1.2960 support.
Though, any further weakness past-1.2960 will not refrain from challenging the monthly low of 1.2928.
USD/CAD four-hour chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3099
|Today Daily Change
|5 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04%
|Today daily open
|1.3094
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.315
|Daily SMA50
|1.3205
|Daily SMA100
|1.3276
|Daily SMA200
|1.3537
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3142
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3066
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3173
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2928
|Previous Monthly High
|1.339
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3081
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3095
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3113
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3059
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3025
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2983
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3135
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3176
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3211
