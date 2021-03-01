USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bears keep the reins below five-week-old hurdle, eye 1.2600

- USD/CAD remains depressed while extending pullback from two weeks’ top.
- Sustained trading below key trend line, 200-bar SMA, amid normal RSI, favors bears.
- Horizontal area from late January adds to the upside filters.
USD/CAD drops to 1.2641, down 0.10% intraday, amid the initial Asian session on Tuesday. In doing so, the loonie pair extends the previous day’s downbeat performance while portraying a u-turn from the five-week-old falling trend line as well as declining below 200-bar SMA.
Given the latest downside lacks oversold RSI conditions, the bears still have room for further gains.
As a result, the mid-February lows around the 1.2600 threshold gain attention as the immediate support.
Though, any further weakness will need to break the 1.2580 support before challenging Thursday’s multi-month low near 1.2468.
Meanwhile, the 1.2700 round-figure can offer immediate resistance to the USD/CAD prices ahead of the 200-bar SMA level of 1.2708.
During the quote’s sustained run-up beyond the key SMA, the aforementioned resistance line around 1.2730 and multiple tops and bottoms since January 29, close to 1.2760, will challenge the USD/CAD buyers.
USD/CAD four-hour chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2644
|Today Daily Change
|-83 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.65%
|Today daily open
|1.2727
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2697
|Daily SMA50
|1.2731
|Daily SMA100
|1.2881
|Daily SMA200
|1.3136
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.273
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2587
|Previous Weekly High
|1.273
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2468
|Previous Monthly High
|1.287
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2468
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2675
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2642
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2633
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2539
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.249
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2776
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2824
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2918
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
