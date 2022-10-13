- USD/CAD bears are moving in and eye a run to last week's lows.
- The current 15-min chart's M-formation could be key in this regard.
USD/CAD bears are back in the driver's seat as the market is a wash with US dollar longs that are being squeezed despite the red-hot US inflation data on Thursday. A resurgence in the oil price is also benefitting the loonie in late afternoon trade on Wall Street which has flipped risk-on. The following is a top-down analysis that arrives at a bearish thesis for the days ahead while below last week's highs of near 1.3850.
USD/CAD weekly chart
The price has reached a weekly resistance area and a correction could be on the cards for the meantime before the next move up.
USDCAD daily chart
The daily chart is also encouraging bears to the table, having spiked and pinned out on the day so far. The bears, however, need to get below the horizontal and trendline support around 1.3680.
USD/CAD H1 chart
The hourly chart shows the price at the upper end of a box. Therefore, the path of least resistance is to the downside at this juncture with the market having peaked out on Thursday's CPI rally. The highs and lows of the significant days are plotted on the chart and the break of Friday 7 low will be a significant development.
USD/CAD M15 chart
The price has carved out a 15-minute M-formation and should the price hold below it on a restest, followed preferably by a bearish engulfment of the current bullish correction, then the bears will be on track for further downside before the week is out.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds on to substantial gains near at around 0.9780
The EUR/USD pair traded as high as 0.9805 on Thursday, reversing an early slump to 0.9630. US inflation rose 8.2% YoY in September, easing for a third consecutive month, but still higher than anticipated.
GBP/USD extends rally beyond 1.1300
GBP/USD has extended its rally in the second half of the day and advanced to a fresh weekly high beyond 1.1300. The renewed selling pressure surrounding the greenback and market expectation for the UK government to make changes to the mini budget fuel the pair's upside.
Gold: XAUUSD´s bounce from a 2-week low lacks follow-through
XAUUSD recovered as the dollar changed course and trades back above the $1,660 level. It seems market players are happy enough that there is no higher chance of a 100 bps rate hike coming up.
Analyst predicts massive breakout in crypto, BTC to $10,000 or $29,000?
Justin Bennett, a crypto analyst observed the trend in the crypto market capitalization excluding Bitcoin and predicted a massive breakout.
MRNA jumps on Merck (MRK) option
Moderna was one of the hot stocks of the covid era before eventually winding down as it appeared we had finally overcome the scourge of covid.