USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bears about to make a move at courageous bullish recovery

- USD/CAD bulls come up to meet resistance on the correction of the BoC induced sell-off.
- USD/CAD bears eye a downside extension on a break of 15-minute support area between 1.3370 and 1.3360.
The Canadian Dollar popped to a four-week high vs. the Greenback on Wednesday after the Bank of Canada said it would continue to raise interest rates next month after it tightened for the first time since January. The BoC showed its hand to the market as it warned that inflation could get stuck significantly above its 2% target amid persistently strong economic growth.
This has flipped the script technically ahead of US Consumer Price Index and the Federal Reserve events next week, putting the bears in control again as the following technical analysis will illustrate:
USD/CAD daily chart
The bears are targeting the lows and we could see further selling coming in following this meanwhile correction. However, traders would be aware of the CPI and Fed events at the start of next week and thus we could see some derisking into the events that would likely see a deceleration of the bearish impulse as drawn above.
USD/CAD H1 and M15 charts
For the time being, however, it appears that the correction is decelerating at resistance and this could lead to further selling pressure in the sessions and days ahead before the week is out. A downside extension could be on the cards if the 15-minute support area between 1.3370 and 1.3360 gives way with sellers potentially encouraged to add below 1.3350.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
