The USD/CAD pair posts modest gains around 1.3660 during the early European session on Monday. Traders weigh mixed Canadian January employment data. Key US labor market data will be the highlight later on Wednesday.

Federal Reserve (Fed) Vice Chair Philip Jefferson stated on Friday that current interest rates are "roughly in the range of neutral," with the job market stabilizing and policy well-positioned to handle risks, emphasizing that future actions will be data-dependent. Meanwhile, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said that she thinks one or two more interest rate cuts may be needed to address the weakening labor market.

Traders will take more cues from the speeches from Fed officials later on Monday, including Christopher Waller, Stephen Miran and Raphael Bostic. Any dovish comments from policymakers could weigh on the Greenback against the CAD in the near term.

The attention will shift to the US January employment report on Wednesday for some hints about the Fed's monetary policy path. The report was delayed from last week due to a four-day partial government shutdown that ended earlier in February. Markets forecast the US economy will add 70,000 jobs in January, while the Unemployment Rate is projected to remain unchanged at 4.4% during the same period.

On the Loonie front, Statistics Canada reported on Friday that Canada unexpectedly lost 24,800 jobs in January, but the losses were all part-time. However, the Unemployment Rate in Canada fell to 6.5%, the lowest since September 2024, better than the expectations of 6.8%. This report has reduced the downside risk to Canada’s growth and policy outlook, narrowing expectations for aggressive Bank of Canada (BoC) easing. This, in turn, could underpin the CAD and act as a headwind for the pair.