USD/CAD pierces 1.33 in broad-market Greenback selloff

- USD/CAD sets another 19-week low as the Loonie climbs into 1.3300 against the Greenback.
- Broader markets are pushing down the USD as risk appetite recovers from Wednesday's late-day plunge.
- US PCE inflation undercuts market forecasts, markets race to peg 2024 rate cut bets even higher.
The USD/CAD eased into 1.3300 as the Canadian Dollar (CAD) gets one last crack at the handle as markets gear up for the holiday shutdown with a broad-base selloff of the US Dollar (USD).
US inflation figures came in below expectations as price growth decelerated quicker than most expected, giving markets the excuse they needed to ramp up bets of even further rate cuts from the Federal Reserve (Fed) next year, and the gap between the Fed and money markets continues to widen.
The Fed’s own dot plot of interest rate expectations sees around 75 basis points in rate cuts through 2024, and Thursday’s US data prints see markets pushing their 2024 median rate cut expectations to an eye-watering 160 basis points by the end of next December.
CAD Retail Sales barely register on the needle as markets chew on US PCE preview
Canadian Retail Sales mixed on Thursday, with October’s Retail Sales slipping back from 0.8% to 0.78% versus September’s 0.5% (revised down from 0.6%). However, Retail Sales excluding motor vehicles and vehicle parts from the same period beat expectations, ticking up from 0.5% to 0.6% versus the previous 0.1% (also revised down from 0.2%).
US Initial Jobless Claims ticked up slightly for the week into December 15, but much less than markets were expecting, printing at 205K versus the previous week’s 203K (revised up from 202K).
The market’s key focal point on Thursday was US Core Personal Consumption Expenditures for the third quarter, which slipped to 2.0% versus the forecast steady print of 2.3%, bringing inflation measures down to a key target level for the Fed.
US Annualized third quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) also softened on Thursday to round out the US data dump, coming in at 4.9% versus the forecast steady reading of 5.2%.
USD/CAD Technical Outlook
With the USD/CAD setting a fresh 19-week low into the 1.33 handle, further declines could easily be on the cards for the pair as the Canadian Dollar bids into chart territory with limited technical barriers against the US Dollar.
The USD/CAD is set for another week of declines, having closed in the red for five of the last seven consecutive trading weeks.
Intraday price action has run well ahead of the median bids, with the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) falling behind at 1.3440 as price accelerates declines.
Daily candlesticks reveal much of the same as price drops away from the 200-day SMA at the 1.3500 handle, and the USD/CAD is down around four and one-third of a percent from November’s peak bids just shy of the 1.3900 handle.
USD/CAD Hourly Chart
USD/CAD Daily Chart
USD/CAD Technical Levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3302
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0067
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.50
|Today daily open
|1.3369
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3532
|Daily SMA50
|1.3658
|Daily SMA100
|1.36
|Daily SMA200
|1.3505
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.337
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3312
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3619
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.335
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3899
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3541
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3348
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3334
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.333
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3292
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3272
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3389
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3409
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3447
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD gains ground above 0.6800, US PCE data eyed
The AUD/USD pair gains ground above the 0.6800 mark, the highest in five months during the early Asian session on Friday. The uptick of the pair is bolstered by the softer US Dollar and risk appetite. AUD/USD is trading at 0.6801, down 0.02% on the day.
EUR/USD tests above 1.1000 as markets bet big on Fed rate cuts
The EUR/USD climbed on Thursday, bolstered back into the 1.1000 handle as broad-market risk appetite pinned into the high side, fueled by US inflation figures continuing to decline faster than market forecast models can account for.
Gold at the upper end of its weekly range
Gold gathered bullish momentum and advanced toward $2,050 in the American session on Thursday. Following the downward revision to Q3 US GDP growth, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield slumped to its lowest level since July below 3.9%, fuelling XAU/USD's rally.
XRP price finds support as Ripple maps the power of AI and blockchain in cybersecurity and financial services
Ripple price seems to have found support above the $0.6000 psychological, but the odds still favor the downside. Meanwhile, a Ripple executive has picked into what the future holds for Ripple, dissecting the convergence of AI and blockchain and its potential to revolutionize cybersecurity and financial services.
Navigating the last major data release of the year
The week concludes with the last major data release for the year, the core PCE price index. If projections of a 0% monthly change for November hold, the six-month annualized calculation would settle at 2%, aligning with the Fed's definition of price stability.