TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

USD/CAD picks up from 1.3940 lows ahead of US and Canadian data

  • The US Dollar bounces up from 1.3940 lows against the Loonie but remains below the 1.4000 level.
  • US employment data adds to the case for Fed monetary easing next week.
  • In Canada, the IVEY PMI is expected to show that business activity accelerated in November.
USD/CAD picks up from 1.3940 lows ahead of US and Canadian data
Guillermo AlcalaGuillermo AlcalaFXStreet

The US Dollar is showing moderate gains against its Canadian counterpart on Thursday, trading at 1.3970 after bouncing from five-week lows near 1.3940. From a wider perspective, however, the immediate trend remains bearish, amid the BoC-Fed monetary policy divergence, after depreciating more than 1% in less than two weeks.

The US labour market remains in focus on Thursday, following an unexpected 32K net loss of jobs in November, as reported by the ADP Employment Change. These figures contrast with the 5K increase anticipated by the market consensus and signal a significant deterioration, compared to October’s upwardly revised 47K increase.

On Thursday, the US Challenger Job Cuts reported 71,321K layoffs in November, down from the 153,074K reported in September. The market is now focusing on the weekly Jobless claims, due at 13:30 GMT, which are expected to show that first-time applications for unemployment benefits increased to 220K in the last week of November from 216K in the previous one.

In Canada, the IVEY Purchasing Managers' Index is forecast to show an improvement to 53.6 in November's business activity, from the 52.4 reading seen in October. These figures come after the strong Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data released last week, which, if confirmed, will support the view that the Bank of Canada (BoC) will keep interest rates on hold in December.

The US Federal Reserve (Fed), on the contrary, is widely expected to cut rates after its December 10 meeting. The CME Group's Fed Watch Tool shows an 89% chance of a 25 basis points rate cut next week and between two and three further cuts next year. This keeps the US Dollar on its back foot against most of its peers.

Economic Indicator

Initial Jobless Claims

The Initial Jobless Claims released by the US Department of Labor is a measure of the number of people filing first-time claims for state unemployment insurance. A larger-than-expected number indicates weakness in the US labor market, reflects negatively on the US economy, and is negative for the US Dollar (USD). On the other hand, a decreasing number should be taken as bullish for the USD.

Read more.

Next release: Thu Dec 04, 2025 13:30

Frequency: Weekly

Consensus: 220K

Previous: 216K

Source: US Department of Labor

Every Thursday, the US Department of Labor publishes the number of previous week’s initial claims for unemployment benefits in the US. Since this reading could be highly volatile, investors may pay closer attention to the four-week average. A downtrend is seen as a sign of an improving labour market and could have a positive impact on the USD’s performance against its rivals and vice versa.

Economic Indicator

Ivey Purchasing Managers Index s.a

The Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), released on a monthly basis by the Ivey Business School at Western University, is a leading indicator gauging business activity in Canada. The data, which is seasonally adjusted, is derived from surveys of senior executives at private-sector companies. The PMI includes both the public and private sectors. Respondents indicate whether their organizations’ activity is higher than, the same as, or lower than the previous month across the following five categories: purchases, employment, inventories, supplier deliveries and prices. The data can anticipate changing trends in official data series such as Gross Domestic Product (GDP), industrial production, employment and inflation. The index varies between 0 and 100, with levels of 50.0 signaling no change over the previous month. A reading above 50 indicates that the economy is generally expanding, a bullish sign for the Canadian Dollar (CAD). Meanwhile, a reading below 50 signals that activity is generally declining, which is seen as bearish for CAD.

Read more.

Next release: Thu Dec 04, 2025 15:00

Frequency: Monthly

Consensus: 53.6

Previous: 52.4

Source: Ivey Business School

Author

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

More from Guillermo Alcala
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD retreats to 1.1650 region after US data

EUR/USD retreats to 1.1650 region after US data

EUR/USD struggles to build on its weekly gains and declines to the 1.1650 area on Thursday. The US Dollar selloff eases after the latest data from Challenger, Gray & Christmas showed a 53% decline in planned job cuts in November. Additionally, weekly Initial Jobless Claims declined to 191K from 218K.

GBP/USD stays below 1.3350 as USD benefits from upbeat data

GBP/USD stays below 1.3350 as USD benefits from upbeat data

GBP/USD edges lower in the second half of the day on Thursday and trades below 1.3350. The US Dollar stages a rebound following the better-than-expected labor market data, causing the pair to stay on the back foot in the American session.

Gold stays below $4,200 as safe-haven demand recedes

Gold stays below $4,200 as safe-haven demand recedes

Gold stays under modest bearish pressure and trades in the red below $4,200 after closing flat on Wednesday. A slight improvement seen in risk mood, combined with the US Dollar recovery on upbeat employment-related data, acts as a headwind for XAU/USD.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Recovery of Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP stalls at key levels

Top 3 Price Prediction: Recovery of Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP stalls at key levels

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) stall their two-day recovery on Thursday as the boost from Vanguard Group’s lifting the crypto Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) ban wanes. 

Why the Fed may cut rates in December: Understanding the policy shift

Why the Fed may cut rates in December: Understanding the policy shift

The Fed has gone through a noticeable policy swing in recent months - from initiating a rate cut, to signaling a potential pause, and now shifting once again toward another cut in December. This has created understandable confusion among traders and investors trying to interpret the Fed’s reaction function.

Top Crypto Gainers: Zcash, Telcoin, Curve DAO – Rebounds signal upside potential

Top Crypto Gainers: Zcash, Telcoin, Curve DAO – Rebounds signal upside potential

Altcoins, including Zcash, Telcoin, and Curve DAO, lead the cryptocurrency market recovery in the last 24 hours, fueled by improving investors' sentiment on Vanguard Group’s lifting the ban on crypto Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and Charles Schwab group's announcement to offer Bitcoin and Ethereum trading features in 2026.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers