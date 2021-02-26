USD/CAD pares intraday gains, up little around 1.2610 region

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CAD gained traction for the second consecutive session on Friday.
  • Some follow-through USD buying remained supportive of the move up.
  • Retreating oil prices undermined the loonie and provided a modest lift.

The USD/CAD pair retreated around 35-40 pips from daily tops and was last seen trading with modest gains, around the 1.2610-15 region.

A combination of factors assisted the pair to gain traction for the second consecutive session on Friday and build on the previous day's solid rebound of around 150 pips from three-year lows, around the 1.2470-65 region. The US dollar added to the overnight strong gains, led by a sharp spike in the US Treasury bond yields.

The US bond market has been reacting strongly to the progress on a massive US fiscal spending plan and the impressive pace of COVID-19 vaccinations globally. The reflation trade, along with rising inflation expectations pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year US bond beyond 1.50%, or more than one year high and underpinned the USD.

Meanwhile, the runaway rally in the US bond yields raised fears about distressed selling in other assets and triggered a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade. This was evident from a weaker trading sentiment around the equity markets, which provided an additional boost to the greenback's relative safe-haven status.

On the other hand, retreating crude oil prices dented demand for the commodity-linked loonie and extended some additional support to the USD/CAD pair. The prevalent risk-off environment and a broad-based USD strength prompted traders to lighten their bullish positions amid expectations that rallying oil prices could lead to more supply in the market.

That said, a modest pullback in the US bond yields held the USD bulls from placing fresh bets and kept a lid on any further gains for the USD/CAD pair, at least for the time being.

From a technical perspective, the pair's inability to capitalize on the momentum warrants some caution for bullish traders. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying beyond the 1.2655 supply zone before confirming that the USD/CAD pair has bottomed out in the near-term and positioning for any further appreciating move.

Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the releases of Core PCE Price Index, Goods Trade Balance and Chicago PMI. Apart from this, the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment will influence the USD price dynamics. This, in turn, might produce some short-term trading opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2612
Today Daily Change 0.0002
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 1.261
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.27
Daily SMA50 1.2732
Daily SMA100 1.2885
Daily SMA200 1.3143
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2613
Previous Daily Low 1.2468
Previous Weekly High 1.2746
Previous Weekly Low 1.2594
Previous Monthly High 1.2881
Previous Monthly Low 1.259
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2558
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2523
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2515
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2419
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.237
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2659
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2709
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2804

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends losses below 1.2150 amid sour market mood

EUR/USD extends losses below 1.2150 amid sour market mood

EUR/USD has extended its falls under 1.2150 as the risk-off mood and elevated US bond yields favor the dollar. The EU is pressing to accelerate its vaccination campaign. President Biden's stimulus bill ran into a snag. The Fed's preferred inflation measure and end-of-month flows are eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD tumbles toward 1.39 as the dollar storms the board

GBP/USD tumbles toward 1.39 as the dollar storms the board

GBP/USD has fallen sharply, trading above 1.39 but some 300 pips under the weekly highs. The US dollar picks up bids as the bond market rout seems to resume. BOE Governor Bailey expects a negative first quarter for the economy. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD drops to fresh eight-month lows, inching closer to $1750 level

XAU/USD drops to fresh eight-month lows, inching closer to $1750 level

Gold remained under some selling pressure on the last trading day of the week. A broad-based USD strength weighing on the dollar-denominated commodity. The risk-off mood did little to impress bulls or lend any support to the XAU/USD.

Gold news

Bitcoin: Bears eye $42,000 on key support break

Bitcoin: Bears eye $42,000 on key support break

BTC/USD stays depressed near intraday low, extends downside break of the key support line en route $42,000. Bearish MACD, absence of oversold RSI directs sellers to January top. A one-week-old horizontal line adds to the upside barrier.

Read more

Dollar Index's recovery rally stalls as US 10-year yield recedes from 12-month highs

Dollar Index's recovery rally stalls as US 10-year yield recedes from 12-month highs

The DXY's recovery rally from the seven-week low of 89.68 reached early Thursday has stalled, with the US 10-year Treasury yield retreating from the 12-month high of 1.55% to 1.49%. As such, stocks came under pressure on Thursday, boosting haven demand for the greenback. 

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures