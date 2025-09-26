USD/CAD nudges up, nearing 1.3950 with US PCE, Canada's GDP on tap

- The US Dollar extends its gain, nearing 1.3950, buoyed by strong US macroeconomic data.
- A solid US GDP growth and lower jobless claims have curbed hopes of immediate Fed easing.
- US PCE Prices Index figures and Canada's monthly GDP will set the pair's near-term direction later today.
The US dollar continues to take bids against its Canadian Counterpart on Friday. The pair is hovering at levels right below 1.3950 in the early European session, on trach to its strongest weekly performance since February.
The Greenback drew additional support on Thursday from better-than-expected US macroeconomic data, namely the Q2 Gross Domestic Product and weekly Jobless Claims, which prompted investors to cut back hopes for immediate rate cuts.
Strong US data curbs hopes of an October rate cut
Data from the US Commerce Department revealed that the US economy accelerated to a 3.8% annualized growth rate in the second quarter, following a 0.5% contraction in the first quarter, and well above the 3.3% growth rate previously estimated.
These figures were accompanied by an unexpected decline in Initial Jobless Claims that fell to 218K, from 232K in the previous week, against expectations of an increase to 235K.
Furthermore, orders for expensive goods manufactured in the US jumped 2.9% in August, against the market consensus of a 0.5% decline and following two consecutive months of contractions. These figures improve the outlook for US manufacturing activity.
All these figures have endorsed the view of Fed speakers calling for a cautious approach to monetary easing and prompted investors to scale down bets on an October rate cut. The focus today will be on the US PCE Price Index for further insight into this matter.
The Canadian Dollar, on the other hand, remains on the defensive as a raft of weak macroeconomic figures has boosted hopes of further easing by the BoC. In this context, July’s GDP data, due later today, is expected to show a moderate rebound in economic growth that might provide some support to the Loonie.
Economic Indicator
Personal Consumption Expenditures - Price Index (YoY)
The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE), released by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis on a monthly basis, measures the changes in the prices of goods and services purchased by consumers in the United States (US). The YoY reading compares prices in the reference month to a year earlier. Price changes may cause consumers to switch from buying one good to another and the PCE Deflator can account for such substitutions. This makes it the preferred measure of inflation for the Federal Reserve. Generally, a high reading is bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is bearish.Read more.
Next release: Fri Sep 26, 2025 12:30
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: 2.7%
Previous: 2.6%
Source: US Bureau of Economic Analysis
Economic Indicator
Gross Domestic Product (MoM)
The Gross Domestic Product (GDP), released by Statistics Canada on a monthly and quarterly basis, is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced in Canada during a given period. The GDP is considered as the main measure of Canadian economic activity. The MoM reading compares economic activity in the reference month to the previous month. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the Canadian Dollar (CAD), while a low reading is seen as bearish.Read more.
,
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD grinds higher toward 1.1700 ahead of US PCE inflation data
EUR/USD is grinding higher toward 1.1700 in early European trading on Friday, helped by a brief pullback in the US Dollar from seven-week highs against its major rivals. Markets turn cautious ahead of the key US August Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index report.
GBP/USD consolidates weekly losses near 1.3350, US data eyed
GBP/USD consolidates weekly losses near 1.3350 in the European session on Friday, staying close to seven-week troughs. The pair draws support from a pause in the US Dollar upside as traders take a breather and reosition themselves before the key US PCE inflation data release.
Gold holds steady amid Fed rate-cut bets; geopolitical risks and tariff worries
Gold reverses a modest Asian session dip and currently trades just below the $3,750 level, nearly unchanged for the day amid a supportive fundamental backdrop. Investors seem convinced that the US Federal Reserve will lower borrowing costs again in October and December.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple stabilize after massive correction
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) continue to struggle under bearish pressure as the week wraps up, having corrected by nearly 5%, 12%, and 8%, respectively. The top 3 cryptocurrencies are testing key support levels.
Powell leaves Fed Sentiment Index anchored in dovish ground
In Tuesday’s speech at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce in Rhode Island, Chair Jerome Powell struck a more balanced tone, describing the Federal Reserve's (Fed) position as a “challenging situation”.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.