USD/CAD moves back above 1.2700, fresh daily high amid stronger USD/retreating oil prices

- USD/CAD regained positive traction on Thursday and was supported by a combination of factors.
- Retreating crude oil prices undermined the loonie and extended some support amid stronger USD.
- Investors await key central bank decisions for a fresh impetus ahead of the US ISM Services PMI.
The USD/CAD pair maintained its bid tone through the first half of the European session, with bulls making a fresh attempt to build on the momentum beyond the 1.2700 mark.
A combination of supporting factors assisted the USD/CAD pair to regain some positive traction on Thursday and snap three successive days of the losing streak to a one-week low. Crude oil prices moved away from a fresh seven-year high touched in the previous day and undermined the commodity-linked loonie. Apart from this, a goodish pickup in the US dollar demand acted as a tailwind for the major.
The markets seem to have digested the OPEC+ decision on Wednesday to stick to moderate rises of 400K barrels per day in its output. Adding to this, comments from Iran's Oil Minister, saying the country was ready to return to the market as quickly as possible, prompted profit-taking around the commodity. That said, tight global supplies and geopolitical tensions should limit losses for the black gold.
On the other hand, the USD made a solid comeback and reversed a part of the overnight losses, aggravated by the dismal US ADP report. Despite less hawkish comments by Fed officials, investors seem convinced that the Fed will tighten its policy at a faster pace than anticipated. This, along with an uptick in the US Treasury bond yields and a softer risk tone, extended some support to the greenback.
The uptick, however, lacked bullish conviction and the USD/CAD pair, so far, has struggled to find acceptance above the 1.2700 round figure. The fact that a slew of influential FOMC members downplayed the prospects for a 50 bps rate hike in March held back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets. This, in turn, was seen as the only factor that capped gains for the USD/CAD pair.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of the ISM Services PMI later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment, might influence the USD demand. Traders will further take cues from oil price dynamics to grab some short-term opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.27
|Today Daily Change
|0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24
|Today daily open
|1.2669
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2618
|Daily SMA50
|1.2716
|Daily SMA100
|1.2625
|Daily SMA200
|1.2511
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2706
|Previous Daily Low
|1.265
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2797
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2554
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2814
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2451
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2671
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2685
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2644
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2619
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2589
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2699
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.273
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2755
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
