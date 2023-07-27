USD/CAD loses traction above the 1.3200 mark, US GDP eyed

- USD/CAD loses momentum following the Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting.
- The Fed hiked its rate by 25 basis points (bps) to a target range of 5.25%–5.5%.
- Market players anticipated that the BoC will likely not see the need to raise rates further this year.
- Investors await preliminary Q2 US GDP growth.
The USD/CAD pair struggles to gain and loses momentum above the 1.3200 mark during the early Asian session on Thursday. The major pair currently trades around 1.3204, down 0.03% for the day. The US Dollar is weakening following the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) hiked its interest rate by a quarter percentage point to a target range of 5.25%–5.5%, a move markets had fully priced in. This is the 11th rate hike since the FOMC began tightening policy in March 2022.
Following the rate decision, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell stated that the FOMC will assess the totality of incoming data, along with its implications for economic activity and inflation. He added that it's possible to raise the fed funds rate again at the September meeting if the data warrants it.
The data released earlier this week revealed that the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index rose to 117 in July from 110.1 (revised from 109) in June. On the same line, the House Price Index for May YoY came in at 2.8%, above expectations of 2.6% but below the prior month's data. Investors will digest the data from the Fed meeting and take cues from the upcoming economic data later in the week.
On the Canadian Dollar front, the Bank of Canada (BoC) increased interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to a 22-year high of 5.0% on July 12. The central bank has hiked rates ten times since March 2022. Despite this, market players anticipated that the BoC would likely not see the need to raise rates further this year.
According to a survey of market participants released by the central bank on Monday, a median of the participants anticipate the bank to maintain interest rates at a 22-year high of 5.00% until the end of 2023 before cutting the rates in March.
In the meantime, the Canadian Dollar might attract some follow-through buying amid upbeat oil prices. It’s worth noting that Canada is the leading oil exporter to the United States, and higher crude prices strengthen the Canadian Dollar.
Looking ahead, market participants will focus on the release of US Advanced Gross Domestic Product (GDP) QoQ, core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index MoM, Durable Goods Orders, and Initial Jobless Claims data later in the day. Also, the Canadian Gross Domestic Product for May MoM will be due on Friday. These data could give the USD/CAD pair a clear direction.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3205
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.3208
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.322
|Daily SMA50
|1.3316
|Daily SMA100
|1.3435
|Daily SMA200
|1.3468
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3238
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3169
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3244
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.312
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3585
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3117
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3211
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3195
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3172
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3136
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3103
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3241
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3274
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.331
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD pares Fed-inspired bounce below 0.6800 amid mixed sentiment, US GDP eyed
AUD/USD fades post-Fed recovery after snapping two-day winning streak. Disappointment from Australia inflation, China woes supersedes unimpressive FOMC, Powell’s speech to keep Aussie bears hopeful. More clues of Aussie inflation eyed for immediate directions, highlighting Q2 Export-Import Price Index.
EUR/USD retreats from 1.1100 within nearby bearish channel as ECB fears mount
EUR/USD pares post-Fed gains within eight-day-old descending trend channel. Fears of ECB’s dovish hike prod Euro bulls, positioning for US Q2 GDP also weigh on prices. Upbeat oscillators, sustained trading beyond key horizontal support, rising trend line favor Euro buyers.
Gold climbs to $1,975 area, closer to weekly peak set on Wednesday
Gold price trades with positive bias for the third straight day and hovers near the weekly high. Looming recession risks benefit the safe-haven metal ahead of the ECB and key US macro data. Bets for additional rate hikes by major central banks might act as a headwind for the XAU/USD.
Compound price rally boosts COMP demand; nearly eclipses Stellar and Bitcoin Cash
Compound price action over the past couple of days has made its investors a very happy bunch. With every passing day, the demand for the altcoin can be seen rising to an extent where it is just shy of defeating top cryptocurrencies in this regard.
Fed review: Balancing act with focus on data
The Fed delivered the widely anticipated 25bp hike in the July meeting while keeping the door open for further hikes. That said, Powell carefully refrained from pre-committing to any future policy actions. The focus remains on incoming data, with two more CPI prints and Jobs Reports still to go before the September meeting.