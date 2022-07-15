USD/CAD: Loonie to weaken further on the back of intensifying fears over global growth outlook – MUFG

The Canadian dollar is likely to be hurt more by intensifying global growth fears and from negative spill-over risks from higher rates, according to analysts at MUFG Bank. They see the USD/CAD moving higher in the short-term.
Key Quotes:
“CAD will weaken further in the near-term on the back of intensifying fears over a sharper slowdown in global growth. After testing resistance at the 1.3000-level, the pair finally broke decisively higher hitting a high of 1.3224 over the past week. The bullish price action supports our trade idea and points to further upside ahead.”
“The CAD weakened sharply even after the BoC hiked rates by a larger 100bps and signalled further hikes this year. Higher yields alone are not sufficient to prevent the CAD from weakening against the USD in the current environment. Support from higher yields has been more than offset by intensifying fears over global growth which has resulted in the price of Brent crude oil dropping sharply back below USD100/barrel.”
“There are building concerns that the BoC could be overdoing it in hiking rates so quickly so that it increases the risk of sharper domestic slowdown as well. The BoC already noted that the housing market activity is clearly slowing. We still expect the Fed to keep raising rates for longer than the BoC given Canada’s economy should prove sensitive to higher rates in our view.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD extends rebound toward 1.0100
EURUSD has preserved its bullish momentum and climbed toward the 1.0100 area during American trading hours on Friday. Investors are reassessing the Fed's rate outlook following the latest data releases and mixed comments from Fed officials.
GBP/USD holds in positive territory above 1.1850
GBP/USD has extended its recovery and climbed above 1.1850 in the second half of the day on Friday. Ahead of the weekend, the greenback is having a difficult time finding demand amid the improving market mood.
Gold steadies above $1,700, looks to post weekly losses
Gold fluctuates in a relatively tight range above $1,700 during the American session on Friday and remains on track to close the fifth straight week in negative territory. Falling US T-bond yields help XAUUSD limit its losses ahead of the weekend.
Bitcoin Price: Assessing what comes first $25,000 or $17,000?
Bitcoin price is consolidating between significant barriers and shows no signs of moving out yet. The ongoing move could likely face rejection resulting in a steep correction.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!