USD/CAD jumps to near 1.3750 as Canadian Retail Sales contracts sharply

- USD/CAD gains further to near 1.3750 after downbeat Canadian Retail Sales data for May.
- Canadian Retail Sales contracted at a faster-than-expected pace, boosting BoC’s subsequent rate-cut prospects.
- The US Dollar rises as prospects of Trump’s victory in the US presidential elections improve.
The USD/CAD pair climbs to near 1.3750 in Friday’s American session. The Loonie asset strengthens as weak Canadian Retail Sales for May add to triggers pointing to subsequent rate cuts by the Bank of Canada (BoC), and the US Dollar (USD) strengthens on expectations that Donald Trump will win the United States (US) presidential elections.
Statistics Canada showed that monthly Retail Sales contracted at a faster pace by 0.8% than estimates of 0.6%. Receipts at retail stores grew by 0.6% in April, downwardly revised from 0.7%. Retail Sales, excluding automobiles, declined sharply by 1.3% from expectations of a 0.5% cut, suggesting poor demand for core goods.
Canadian Retail Sales, a key measure to consumer spendings, indicate that households struggle to bear the consequences of BoC’s higher interest rate. This would open doors for further policy easing, which is an unfavorable scenario for the Canadian Dollar.
Meanwhile, more upside in the US Dollar has also improved the Loonie’s appeal. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, jumps higher to near 104.40. 10-year US Treasury yields rise to 4.24%.
In Friday’s session, investors will focus on the speeches from Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers: New York Fed Bank President John Williams and Atlanta Fed Bank President Raphael Bostic are lined-up for speech. Investors will focus on cues about when the Fed will start cutting interest rates.
Economic Indicator
Retail Sales (MoM)
The Retail Sales data, released by Statistics Canada on a monthly basis, measures the total value of goods sold by retailers in Canada based on a sampling of retail stores of different types and sizes. Changes in Retail Sales are widely followed as an indicator of consumer spending. Percent changes reflect the rate of changes in such sales, with the MoM reading comparing sales values in the reference month with the previous month. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the Canadian Dollar (CAD), while a low reading is seen as bearish.Read more.
Last release: Fri Jul 19, 2024 12:30
Frequency: Monthly
Actual: -0.8%
Consensus: -0.6%
Previous: 0.7%
Source: Statistics Canada
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0900 as USD benefits from souring mood
EUR/USD stays on the back foot and trades below 1.0900 following Thursday's sharp decline. Dovish comments from European Central Bank officials and the risk-averse market atmosphere make it difficult for the pair to stage a rebound on Friday.
GBP/USD flirts with weekly low below 1.2950
GBP/USD trades in negative territory below 1.2950 on Friday. Disappointing Retail Sales data from the UK combined with the US Dollar (USD) recovery, fuelled by safe-haven flows, causes the pair to stay under bearish pressure ahead of the weekend.
Gold extends daily slide, trades near $2,400
Gold's correction from the record-high set earlier in the week deepens on Friday. With the US Dollar (USD) benefiting from safe-haven flows and the 10-year US yield holding steady above 4.2%, XAU/USD tests $2,400.
Top 10 crypto market movers as Bitcoin and Ethereum hold steady ahead of $1.8 billion options expiry
Bitcoin and Ethereum hold steady above $64,000 and $3,400 as $1.8 billion in options expire on Friday. WazirX hack of $230 million potentially linked to Lazarus Group ushers correction in Shiba Inu, among other assets.
Week ahead – Flash PMIs, US GDP and BoC decision on tap
US data awaited amid overly dovish Fed rate cut bets. July PMIs to reveal how economies entered H2. BoC decides on monetary policy, may cut rates again.