- USD/CAD resumes upside despite upbeat Canadian GDP data.
- US dollar recovers from correction as US yields move higher.
- Consumer income and spending data from the US surpass expectations.
The USD/CAD printed fresh daily highs on Friday during the American session above 1.2800. It rebounded from three-day lows it hit earlier after Canadian data at 1.2718.
Dollar surges again
On Friday, the greenback was correcting lower across the board, but it turned to the upside, particularly against commodity currencies. The DXY is still down for the day, but now by 0.45%, off lows.
The US dollar started to recover after the personal consumption and personal spending report that showed larger-than-expected increases. The same report showed no surprises in the Core PCE. The Chicago PMI dropped from 62.9 to 58.5 and the Consumer Sentiment Index from the University of Michigan declined to 65.2.
The USD/CAD bottomed after Canadian GDP data showed an increase of 1.1% in February, above the 0.8% of market consensus. “With February's upside surprise and solid flash estimate for March, Q1 GDP is now tracking well above BoC projections at 5.6%. This will add more pressure for the Bank to return policy to neutral, and while we continue to see a high bar for 75bps, we look for a 50bp hike in June and July”, said analysts at TD Securities.
Later in the day, USD/CAD bounced to the upside on the dollar’s strength and printed a fresh daily high at 1.2820. The pair is hovering around 1.2800, headed toward the fifth weekly gain in a row.
Technical levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2807
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.2805
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2623
|Daily SMA50
|1.2654
|Daily SMA100
|1.2681
|Daily SMA200
|1.2631
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.288
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2791
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2726
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2458
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2901
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.243
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2825
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2846
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2771
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2737
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2682
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2859
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2914
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2948
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
