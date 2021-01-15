USD/CAD jumps to 1.2765, moves away from multi-year lows

- US dollar moves higher supported by risk aversion.
- USD/CAD erases weekly losses, faces resistance at the 20-day SMA.
The USD/CAD rose to 1.2765, reaching the highest level in three days. It represents a sharp reversal after reaching on Thursday at 1.2623, the lowest intraday level since 2018.
A rally of the US dollar triggered the move in USD/CAD. The greenback gained momentum as equity prices in Wall Street tumbled to the lowest in more than a week. During the last hour, main indexes trimmed losses favoring a small retreat in USD/CAD to 1.2735.
Crude oil prices are falling sharply. The WTI barrel drops by 3% at $52.00. Gold tumbles to $1820. The VIX hit one-week highs before pulling back.
Ahead of a long weekend in the US, the DXY is up by 0.45% about to post the highest close in a month. Lower US yields, neither weaker-than-expected US economic data weighed on the greenback.
From a technical perspective, the USD/CAD continues to move with a dominant bearish bias. In the very short-term, the pair failed for the second week in a row to remain under 1.2650, showing some difficulties on the downside. The recovery of the dollar is facing resistance at the 20-day moving average at 1.2755; the next resistance stands near 1.2790. A daily close above 1.2800 would point to further gains.
Technical levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2748
|Today Daily Change
|0.0111
|Today Daily Change %
|0.88
|Today daily open
|1.2637
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2766
|Daily SMA50
|1.2872
|Daily SMA100
|1.3039
|Daily SMA200
|1.3341
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2708
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2625
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2798
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.263
|Previous Monthly High
|1.301
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2688
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2657
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2677
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2605
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2573
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2522
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2689
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.274
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2772
EUR/USD hits fresh one-month low amid souring market mood
EUR/USD has been extending its falls and dips below 1.21 as US retail sales badly disappointed and the worsening mood is supporting the safe-haven dollar. Markets digest Biden's stimulus plan. US Consumer Sentiment declined to 59.2 points.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.36 amid amid fresh dollar strength
GBP/US has pared its gains and falls toward 1.36 as the dollar gains ground. The UK economy shrank by 2.6% in November, better than estimated. The UK is ramping up its vaccination campaign and PM Johnson is pressured to ease the lockdown.
Gold extends sideways grind near $1,850
The XAU/USD pair registered small daily gains on Thursday but struggled to extend its recovery amid a lack of significant fundamental drivers on Friday. As of writing, the pair was up 0.15% on a daily basis at $1,849.
Forex Today: Markets “sell the fact” on Biden's stimulus, dollar rises, retail sales eyed
Markets are on the back foot after Biden hinted about tax hikes while introducing stimulus. The safe-haven dollar is edging higher despite Powell's pledge to keep monetary policy accommodative.
US Dollar Index pushes higher near 90.60, looks to further data
The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), extends the upside further and trades at shouting distance from Monday’s tops beyond 90.70 on Friday.