USD/CAD jumps to 1.2765, moves away from multi-year lows

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • US dollar moves higher supported by risk aversion.
  • USD/CAD erases weekly losses, faces resistance at the 20-day SMA.

The USD/CAD rose to 1.2765, reaching the highest level in three days. It represents a sharp reversal after reaching on Thursday at 1.2623, the lowest intraday level since 2018.

A rally of the US dollar triggered the move in USD/CAD. The greenback gained momentum as equity prices in Wall Street tumbled to the lowest in more than a week. During the last hour, main indexes trimmed losses favoring a small retreat in USD/CAD to 1.2735.

Crude oil prices are falling sharply. The WTI barrel drops by 3% at $52.00. Gold tumbles to $1820. The VIX hit one-week highs before pulling back.

Ahead of a long weekend in the US, the DXY is up by 0.45% about to post the highest close in a month. Lower US yields, neither weaker-than-expected US economic data weighed on the greenback.

From a technical perspective, the USD/CAD continues to move with a dominant bearish bias. In the very short-term, the pair failed for the second week in a row to remain under 1.2650, showing some difficulties on the downside. The recovery of the dollar is facing resistance at the 20-day moving average at 1.2755; the next resistance stands near 1.2790. A daily close above 1.2800 would point to further gains.

Technical levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2748
Today Daily Change 0.0111
Today Daily Change % 0.88
Today daily open 1.2637
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2766
Daily SMA50 1.2872
Daily SMA100 1.3039
Daily SMA200 1.3341
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2708
Previous Daily Low 1.2625
Previous Weekly High 1.2798
Previous Weekly Low 1.263
Previous Monthly High 1.301
Previous Monthly Low 1.2688
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2657
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2677
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2605
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2573
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2522
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2689
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.274
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2772

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

