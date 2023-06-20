USD/CAD jumps above 1.3260 as sentiment sours

- USD/CAD jumped to a high of 1.3270 before stabilizing at 1.3235.
- PBoC rate cuts fueled global economic downturn worries.
- Falling Oil prices and strong USD weight on the Canadian Dollar.
On Tuesday, the Loonie lost traction amid a cautious market mood following the decision by the People’s Bank of China to cut its main key rates by 10 basis points. Spurred by the cut, Oil prices plunged due to fears of a global economic downturn. On the other hand, the USD held its ground thanks to upbeat US Housing market data.
PBoC cut rates while the US reported strong Housing data
During the Asian session, the People's Bank of China made an announcement to decrease the benchmark Loan Prime Rates (LPRs) by 10 basis points (bps). This decision resulted in the one-year LPR declining from 3.65% to 3.55%, while the five-year LPR was reduced from 4.30% to 4.20%. These rate cuts served as a reminder to investors of the sluggishness of Chinese economic activity, and as Oil prices tend to be positively correlated with the health of the main world economies, they plunged more than 1.50%. In that sense, as Canada is a large Oil producer, the CAD weakened.
On the other hand, the US Census Bureau's May Housing Starts data surpassed expectations with a significant increase of 21.7%, outperforming the anticipated 0.8% decline. Similarly, Building Permits for the same month exceeded consensus by rising 5.2% instead of the expected 5% fall, helping the USD hold its ground as the DXY index trades with gains at the 102.55 area.
Reacting to the PBoC decision and US data, the US bond yields weakened across the curve, signaling a cautious market mood. The 10-year bond yield fell to 3.73%, while the 2-year yield sits at 4.69% and the 5-year at 3.96% – all three with more than 1% declines that limits the USD’s upside.
USD/CAD Levels to watch
The technical analysis of the daily chart indicates a neutral to bullish stance for the USD/CAD in the short term. While buyers have shown some strength, they have yet to overcome the negative territory. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) currently sits below its midpoint, but shows a positive slope while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) depicts decreasing red bars, suggesting a waning selling momentum.
Upcoming resistance for USD/CAD is seen at the 1.3270 (daily high) zone, followed by the psychological mark at 1.3300 and the 1.3350 area. On the other hand, on the downside, the next support levels to watch are the 1.3200 level, followed by the cycle low at 1.3180 and the 1.3150 area.
USC/CAD Daily chart
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3236
|Today Daily Change
|0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|1.321
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3428
|Daily SMA50
|1.3463
|Daily SMA100
|1.351
|Daily SMA200
|1.352
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3229
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3179
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3384
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3178
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3655
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3315
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.321
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3198
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3183
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3156
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3133
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3233
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3256
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3282
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
