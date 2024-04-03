USD/CAD hovers around 1.3560 with a negative bias amid higher Crude prices

Market participants are anticipated to closely monitor Canadian Import and Export data on Thursday, along with labor data scheduled for release on Friday. In the United States (US), attention will be on the ADP Employment Change and ISM Services PMI data on Wednesday. Additionally, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to deliver a speech on the US economic outlook at the Stanford Business, Government, and Society Forum in Stanford.

Moreover, the weaker US Dollar Index (DXY) applies downward pressure on the USD/CAD pair. DXY faces challenges after Federal Reserve (Fed) officials made dovish comments. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester expressed expectations of rate cuts later this year, while San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly deemed three rate cuts in 2024 "reasonable," pending further convincing evidence.

USD/CAD seems to move in the negative direction for the second consecutive session, edging lower to near 1.3560 during the Asian session on Wednesday. The strength of the Crude oil prices contributes support for the Canadian Dollar (CAD), consequently, undermining the USD/CAD pair.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.