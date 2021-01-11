USD/CAD hits multi-day tops above 1.2750 amid stronger USD, WTI’s drop

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • USD/CAD extends recovery from multi-month lows.
  • Firmer T-yields-led USD demand and WTI weakness underpin.
  • Focus on BOC’s Business Outlook survey, stimulus updates.

USD/CAD is off the five-day highs of 1.2764, although remains strongly bid amid unabated US dollar’s demand and the weakness in oil prices.

The US dollar receives doubt booster shots amid the ongoing surge in the US Treasury yields, as the optimism over additional stimulus coming from Biden’s presidency pushes inflation expectations higher.

Further, the safe-haven greenback also cheers the tepid risk sentiment, induced by the renewed tensions between the US and China over America’s latest move to improve ties with Taiwan.

On the CAD-side of the story, a 1% drop in WTI prices appears to be boding ill for the resource-linked Loonie, in turn collaborating with the upside in USD/CAD. The black gold tripped this Monday amid renewed coronavirus concerns, as the covid cases globally continue growing.

Attention now turns towards the developments around the US stimulus and the Bank of Canada (BOC) Business Outlook Survey for fresh trading impetus. Also, of note will be the speeches by Fed’s Bostic and Kaplan.

USD/CAD technical levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2755
Today Daily Change 0.0054
Today Daily Change % 0.43
Today daily open 1.27
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2771
Daily SMA50 1.2907
Daily SMA100 1.3057
Daily SMA200 1.3367
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2743
Previous Daily Low 1.2659
Previous Weekly High 1.2798
Previous Weekly Low 1.263
Previous Monthly High 1.301
Previous Monthly Low 1.2688
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2711
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2691
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2658
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2616
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2573
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2742
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2785
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2827

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD falls below 1.22 amid rising US yields, risk-off mood

EUR/USD falls below 1.22 amid rising US yields, risk-off mood

EUR/USD has dropped below 1.22, the lowest in three weeks. Rising US yields and the Fed's reluctance to act are boosting the dollar. Covid developments are eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD tumbles to 1.35 amid US dollar strength

GBP/USD tumbles to 1.35 amid US dollar strength

GBP/USD has been extending its gains as the dollar gains ground alongside US Treasury yields. The UK may tighten its restrictions are hospitals are under immense pressure from the flood of coronavirus patients.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD climbs back above $1850 level, closer to session tops

XAU/USD climbs back above $1850 level, closer to session tops

Gold staged a goodish intraday bounce from over one-month lows set earlier this Monday. A softer risk tone was seen as a key factor lending some support to the safe-haven gold.

Gold news

Forex Today: Dollar extends gains amid rising yields, coronavirus developments eyed

Forex Today: Dollar extends gains amid rising yields, coronavirus developments eyed

The market mood has soured after US Nonfarm Payrolls showed the first job loss since last spring and the Federal Reserve is reluctant to act. The dollar is rising alongside Treasury yields. 

Read more

US Dollar refreshes two-week high, bulls eye 200-bar SMA

US Dollar refreshes two-week high, bulls eye 200-bar SMA

DXY takes the bids near multi-day high after crossing immediate horizontal resistance. Bullish MACD, risk-off mood favor further upside to the key SMA. Sellers should wait for a downside break of short-term rising channel.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures