USD/CAD hits multi-day tops above 1.2750 amid stronger USD, WTI’s drop

- USD/CAD extends recovery from multi-month lows.
- Firmer T-yields-led USD demand and WTI weakness underpin.
- Focus on BOC’s Business Outlook survey, stimulus updates.
USD/CAD is off the five-day highs of 1.2764, although remains strongly bid amid unabated US dollar’s demand and the weakness in oil prices.
The US dollar receives doubt booster shots amid the ongoing surge in the US Treasury yields, as the optimism over additional stimulus coming from Biden’s presidency pushes inflation expectations higher.
Further, the safe-haven greenback also cheers the tepid risk sentiment, induced by the renewed tensions between the US and China over America’s latest move to improve ties with Taiwan.
On the CAD-side of the story, a 1% drop in WTI prices appears to be boding ill for the resource-linked Loonie, in turn collaborating with the upside in USD/CAD. The black gold tripped this Monday amid renewed coronavirus concerns, as the covid cases globally continue growing.
Attention now turns towards the developments around the US stimulus and the Bank of Canada (BOC) Business Outlook Survey for fresh trading impetus. Also, of note will be the speeches by Fed’s Bostic and Kaplan.
USD/CAD technical levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2755
|Today Daily Change
|0.0054
|Today Daily Change %
|0.43
|Today daily open
|1.27
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2771
|Daily SMA50
|1.2907
|Daily SMA100
|1.3057
|Daily SMA200
|1.3367
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2743
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2659
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2798
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.263
|Previous Monthly High
|1.301
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2688
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2711
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2691
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2658
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2616
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2573
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2742
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2785
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2827
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.22 amid rising US yields, risk-off mood
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.22, the lowest in three weeks. Rising US yields and the Fed's reluctance to act are boosting the dollar. Covid developments are eyed.
GBP/USD tumbles to 1.35 amid US dollar strength
GBP/USD has been extending its gains as the dollar gains ground alongside US Treasury yields. The UK may tighten its restrictions are hospitals are under immense pressure from the flood of coronavirus patients.
XAU/USD climbs back above $1850 level, closer to session tops
Gold staged a goodish intraday bounce from over one-month lows set earlier this Monday. A softer risk tone was seen as a key factor lending some support to the safe-haven gold.
Forex Today: Dollar extends gains amid rising yields, coronavirus developments eyed
The market mood has soured after US Nonfarm Payrolls showed the first job loss since last spring and the Federal Reserve is reluctant to act. The dollar is rising alongside Treasury yields.
US Dollar refreshes two-week high, bulls eye 200-bar SMA
DXY takes the bids near multi-day high after crossing immediate horizontal resistance. Bullish MACD, risk-off mood favor further upside to the key SMA. Sellers should wait for a downside break of short-term rising channel.