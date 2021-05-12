USD/CAD hangs near multi-year lows, below 1.2100 mark ahead of US CPI

- USD/CAD has been struggling to register any meaningful recovery from multi-year lows.
- Hawkish BoC, bullish oil prices continued underpinning the loonie and capped the upside.
- A modest USD rebound might help limit the downside ahead of the critical US CPI report.
The USD/CAD pair edged lower through the first half of the European session and dropped to fresh daily lows, around the 1.2085-80 region in the last hour.
The pair continued with its struggle to register any meaningful recovery and has been oscillating in a range since the beginning of this week, consolidating its recent fall to near four-year lows. The divergence in monetary policies adopted by the Bank of Canada and the Federal Reserve was seen as a key factor that continued acting as a headwind for the USD/CAD pair.
The BoC reduced its weekly asset purchases at the April policy meeting and brought forward the guidance for the first interest rate hike to the second half of 2022. Apart from this, the underlying bullish tone in crude oil prices further underpinned the commodity-linked loonie. This, in turn, kept a lid on the USD/CAD pair's attempted recovery earlier this Wednesday.
On the other hand, the prevalent risk-off mood benefitted the safe-haven US dollar, though failed to lend support to the USD/CAD pair. The global risk sentiment took a hit amid escalating conflict between Israel and Palestine. Adding to this, speculations that rising inflation might force the Fed to hike rates earlier than anticipated further dented investors' confidence.
Hence, the market focus will be squarely on the latest US consumer inflation figures, due for release later during the early North American session. The data will give investors a better idea of where inflation is headed amid the recent surge in commodity prices amid worries that maybe inflation is something more than the Fed's view of being transitory.
This, in turn, will influence market expectations over the Fed's policy outlook, which will play a key role in driving the greenback in the near term. Traders might further take cues from the EIA's weekly US crude oil inventories report. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment might further contribute to producing some trading opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2086
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|1.2102
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2361
|Daily SMA50
|1.2482
|Daily SMA100
|1.2602
|Daily SMA200
|1.2861
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2126
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2078
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2352
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2122
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2654
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2266
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2108
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2097
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2078
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2054
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.203
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2126
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.215
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2174
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.21 ahead of critical US CPI data
EUR/USD is under pressure below 1.2150 as the dollar benefits from concerns over the escalation in the Middle East and fears of rising interest rates.
GBP/USD trades above 1.41 amid risk-off mood, upbeat UK GDP
GBP/USD is trading above 1.41 but below the highs. The risk-off mood boosts the safe-haven US dollar, while sterling is underpinned by upbeat UK GDP data. The economy shrank by 1.5% in Q1, better than expected. US inflation data is awaited.
Gold: A big miss on US CPI to drive XAU/USD above 200-DMA?
Gold pressured amid fears of rising inflation, interest rates. US dollar’s haven demand lifted on Middle East tensions. Disappointing US CPI could revive gold’s bullish momentum.
Dogecoin plans to retest all-time highs
Dogecoin price has successfully bounced off the $0.397 to $0.451 demand barrier, hinting at an incipient upswing. A continuation of this momentum could push DOGE to $0.697 and $0.740.
US Consumer Price Index April Preview: The two base effects of inflation
American consumer prices are set to rise by the most in a decade as the base effect from last year’s pandemic collapse reaches its height. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to climb 0.2% in April.