USD/CAD grinds near four-month high below 1.3800 on downbeat Oil, Fed Powell's remarks, BoC eyed

- USD/CAD seesaws around four-month high, remains sidelined after rising the most since late September 2022.
- Hawkish comments from Fed Chair Powell, downbeat Oil price propels Loonie price.
- Expectations of no change in interest rates from Bank of Canada adds strength to the upside momentum.
- Powell’s Testimony 2.0, US ADP Employment Change also appear important for clear directions.
USD/CAD bulls take a breather around the highest levels since early November 2022, following the biggest daily jump in five months. That said, the Loonie pair seesaws around 1.3750 as traders appear cautious ahead of the Bank of Canada (BoC) Interest Rate Decision on Wednesday.
Hawkish comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell in his Semi-Annual Testimony to the US Congress propelled the USD/CAD prices late Tuesday. That said, policymaker surprised markets by showing readiness for more rate hikes and bolstered the bets of a 50 bps Fed rate hike in March.
With the “higher for longer” Fed rate expectations back on the table, the market’s risk appetite roiled and weighed on the commodity prices, while also fueling the US Dollar Index (DXY). It should be noted that Wall Street closed in the red and the US Treasury bond yields remained firmer with the two-year counterpart flashing the highest levels since 2007.
The risk-aversion wave joined fresh US-China tensions to exert more downside pressure on the WTI crude oil prices, Canada’s key export. It should be noted that the slump in the Oil price ignored a surprise draw in the Weekly Crude Oil Stock details from the American Petroleum Institute (API), an industry source. That said, the WTI crude oil marked the heaviest daily slump in two months the previous day, making rounds to $77.20-30 during the early hours of Wednesday.
Looking forward, the BoC’s pause in the rate hike trajectory will be crucial to watch and can propel the USD/CAD prices further if the inaction is likely to be stretched forward. It’s worth noting, however, that a surprise rate hike won’t be taken lightly and can allow the Loonie pair to consolidate the previous day’s heavy gains.
Also read: Bank of Canada Preview: Canadian Dollar set to climb on hawkish hold, market positioning
Apart from the BoC, Canadian Trade Balance for February and the US ADP Employment Change, the early signal for Friday’s US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), will be in focus. Furthermore, the second round of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony, this time in front of the US House of Representatives Financial Services Committee, will also be crucial to watch for clear directions.
Technical analysis
A one-month-old ascending resistance line joins the overbought RSI (14) line to challenge USD/CAD bulls around 1.3775.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3752
|Today Daily Change
|0.0136
|Today Daily Change %
|1.00%
|Today daily open
|1.3616
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3499
|Daily SMA50
|1.346
|Daily SMA100
|1.3501
|Daily SMA200
|1.3289
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3629
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3582
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3659
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3534
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3666
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3262
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3611
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.36
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3589
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3562
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3543
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3636
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3656
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3683
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
