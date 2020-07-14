USD/CAD goes into consolidation above 1.3600 after advancing to two-week highs

- USD/CAD clings to small daily gains above 1.3600.
- Sour market mood weighs on risk-sensitive CAD on Tuesday.
- US Dollar Index stays in red near 96.40 ahead of CPI data.
Despite the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback on Monday, the USD/CAD pair closed the day in the positive territory above 1.3600. With the commodity-sensitive loonie struggling to find demand amid crude oil's poor performance, the pair stretched higher on Tuesday and touched a fresh two-week high of 1.3647 before going into a consolidation phase. As of writing, the pair was up 0.07% on the day at 1.3618.
Oil selloff hurts CAD
Although the data from China revealed on Tuesday that crude oil imports surged by 34.4% (annually) in June to a record high of 12.99 million barrels per day, crude oil prices struggled to gain traction. The surging number of coronavirus infections globally seems to be forcing investors to remain cautions about the energy demand outlook.
The barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) lost nearly 2.5% on Monday and was last seen flat on the day at $39.58.
Meanwhile, the sour market mood, as reflected by heavy losses witnessed in major European equity indexes, is putting additional weight on the risk-sensitive CAD's shoulders.
On the other hand, the greenback is staying relatively calm against its major rivals, making it difficult for USD/CAD to push higher. Ahead of the Consumer Price ındex (CPI) data from the US, the US Dollar Index is down 0.13% on the day at 96.40.
Later in the day, the API's Weekly Crude Oil Stock report will be watched closely by the market participants as well.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3618
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|1.3609
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3586
|Daily SMA50
|1.371
|Daily SMA100
|1.3831
|Daily SMA200
|1.3504
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3612
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3537
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3632
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3491
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3802
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3316
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3583
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3566
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.356
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.351
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3484
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3635
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3662
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3711
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.7000 ahead of Australian employment data
Risk-appetite underpinned the Aussie, which surged to 0.7037 against its American rival, still trading alongside equities. Australian June employment data coming up next.
Gold prices march-on above a key support structure as inflation expectations ramp-up
Gold has made a mark on the $1,800 level, holding the support structure above $1,786/90 on a retest and pulling in commitments from the bulls. Inflation expectations and uncertainties remain the core fundamentals of the outlook.
USD/JPY under pressure sub-107.00
USD/JPY bounced once again from the 106.60 price zone, despite the better market mood, as speculative interest chose to sell the greenback. Bearish potential increases.
BTC/USD losing market dominance as altcoins rally
Bitcoin is losing all of its volatility while many altcoins are experiencing massive bull rallies to 2020-highs and even all-time highs. Bitcoin’s dominance has dropped to 62% from a 69.6% high on May 15.
WTI OIL outlook: Oil dips after OPEC signaled easing in production curb; EIA crude stocks report in focus
WTI oil price fell nearly $1 but remains above $40 level after OPEC+ announced that the group of top oil producers will ease record supply cut from August, as global economy recovers.