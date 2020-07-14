USD/CAD goes into consolidation above 1.3600 after advancing to two-week highs

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CAD clings to small daily gains above 1.3600.
  • Sour market mood weighs on risk-sensitive CAD on Tuesday.
  • US Dollar Index stays in red near 96.40 ahead of CPI data. 

Despite the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback on Monday, the USD/CAD pair closed the day in the positive territory above 1.3600. With the commodity-sensitive loonie struggling to find demand amid crude oil's poor performance, the pair stretched higher on Tuesday and touched a fresh two-week high of 1.3647 before going into a consolidation phase. As of writing, the pair was up 0.07% on the day at 1.3618.

Oil selloff hurts CAD

Although the data from China revealed on Tuesday that crude oil imports surged by 34.4% (annually) in June to a record high of 12.99 million barrels per day, crude oil prices struggled to gain traction. The surging number of coronavirus infections globally seems to be forcing investors to remain cautions about the energy demand outlook.

The barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) lost nearly 2.5% on Monday and was last seen flat on the day at $39.58. 

Meanwhile, the sour market mood, as reflected by heavy losses witnessed in major European equity indexes, is putting additional weight on the risk-sensitive CAD's shoulders.

On the other hand, the greenback is staying relatively calm against its major rivals, making it difficult for USD/CAD to push higher. Ahead of the Consumer Price ındex (CPI) data from the US, the US Dollar Index is down 0.13% on the day at 96.40.

Later in the day, the API's Weekly Crude Oil Stock report will be watched closely by the market participants as well.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3618
Today Daily Change 0.0009
Today Daily Change % 0.07
Today daily open 1.3609
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3586
Daily SMA50 1.371
Daily SMA100 1.3831
Daily SMA200 1.3504
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3612
Previous Daily Low 1.3537
Previous Weekly High 1.3632
Previous Weekly Low 1.3491
Previous Monthly High 1.3802
Previous Monthly Low 1.3316
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3583
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3566
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.356
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.351
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3484
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3635
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3662
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3711

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD hovers around 0.7000 ahead of Australian employment data

AUD/USD hovers around 0.7000 ahead of Australian employment data

Risk-appetite underpinned the Aussie, which surged to 0.7037 against its American rival, still trading alongside equities. Australian June employment data coming up next.

AUD/USD News

Gold prices march-on above a key support structure as inflation expectations ramp-up

Gold prices march-on above a key support structure as inflation expectations ramp-up

Gold has made a mark on the $1,800 level, holding the support structure above $1,786/90 on a retest and pulling in commitments from the bulls. Inflation expectations and uncertainties remain the core fundamentals of the outlook. 

Gold News

USD/JPY under pressure sub-107.00

USD/JPY under pressure sub-107.00

USD/JPY bounced once again from the 106.60 price zone, despite the better market mood, as speculative interest chose to sell the greenback. Bearish potential increases.

USD/JPY News

BTC/USD losing market dominance as altcoins rally

BTC/USD losing market dominance as altcoins rally

Bitcoin is losing all of its volatility while many altcoins are experiencing massive bull rallies to 2020-highs and even all-time highs.  Bitcoin’s dominance has dropped to 62% from a 69.6% high on May 15.

Read more

WTI OIL outlook: Oil dips after OPEC signaled easing in production curb; EIA crude stocks report in focus

WTI OIL outlook: Oil dips after OPEC signaled easing in production curb; EIA crude stocks report in focus

WTI oil price fell nearly $1 but remains above $40 level after OPEC+ announced that the group of top oil producers will ease record supply cut from August, as global economy recovers.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures