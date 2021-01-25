USD/CAD flirts with session lows, below 1.2700 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • A combination of factors prompted some selling around USD/CAD on Monday.
  • The risk-on mood weighed on the safe-haven USD and exerted some pressure.
  • An uptick in oil prices underpinned the loonie and contributed to the downfall.

The USD/CAD pair edged lower through the Asian session and was last seen hovering near the lower end of its daily trading range, below the 1.2700 mark.

The pair witnessed some fresh selling on the first day of a new trading week and eroded a part of the previous session's strong intraday positive move to the 1.2740 region. The downtick was sponsored by a softer tone surrounding the US dollar and a modest pickup in crude oil prices, which tend to underpin the commodity-linked loonie.

Expectations of more aggressive fiscal spending in 2021 under Joe Biden's presidency helped offset worries about the potential economic fallout from the ever-increasing coronavirus cases. This, in turn, remained supportive of the underlying bullish sentiment in the financial markets and dented the greenback's relative safe-haven status.

Meanwhile, the optimism that additional US fiscal stimulus measures will boost economic recovery, to a larger extent, negated concerns about global fuel demand. This was evident from an uptick in crude oil prices, which benefitted the Canadian dollar. This was seen as another factor that contributed to the offered tone surrounding the USD/CAD pair.

That said, the risk-on mood, along with the likelihood of a larger government borrowing pushed the US Treasury bond yields higher. This might extend some support to the USD and limit any meaningful downside for the USD/CAD pair, at least for the time being, amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases, either from the US or Canada.

In the meantime, the US fiscal stimulus headlines might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities around the USD/CAD pair. The key focus, however, will be on the FOMC policy decision on Wednesday. This will be followed by the release of Advance US Q4 GDP report on Thursday, which should provide a fresh directional impetus.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2696
Today Daily Change -0.0030
Today Daily Change % -0.24
Today daily open 1.2726
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2721
Daily SMA50 1.2828
Daily SMA100 1.3016
Daily SMA200 1.3302
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2741
Previous Daily Low 1.2629
Previous Weekly High 1.2799
Previous Weekly Low 1.259
Previous Monthly High 1.301
Previous Monthly Low 1.2688
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2698
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2672
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2656
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2586
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2544
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2768
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2811
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.288

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rises on US stimulus hopes, ahead of German IFO

EUR/USD rises on US stimulus hopes, ahead of German IFO

EUR/USD is rising as the Biden administration continues promoting its stimulus plan, despite pushback from lawmakers. The German IFO Business Climate figures for January and a speech from the ECB's Lagarde are on the docket.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD advances above 1.37, BOE's Bailey awaited

GBP/USD advances above 1.37, BOE's Bailey awaited

GBP/USD has risen above 1.37, benefitting from hopes for massive US fiscal stimulus and no tapering of the Fed's bond-buying scheme. The UK's vaccination campaign and falls in covid cases are also supporting sterling. BOE Governor Bailey is slated to speak later.

GBP/USD News

Gold in stasis after ending two-week losing trend

Gold in stasis after ending two-week losing trend

Gold is seeing little action on Monday, with the dollar index and US Treasury yields consolidating. The yellow metal is trading mostly unchanged on the day near $1,854. Prices fell in the previous two weeks. 

Gold news

Forex Today: Markets advance on stimulus hopes, vaccine optimism outweighs virus strain concerns

Forex Today: Markets advance on stimulus hopes, vaccine optimism outweighs virus strain concerns

Markets are on the rise as the Biden administration pushes for stimulus and ahead of the Fed decision. The dollar is on the back foot while oil is higher and gold is stable.

Read more

Dollar Index: Sidelined above 90.20, potential inverse H&S pattern on D1

Dollar Index: Sidelined above 90.20, potential inverse H&S pattern on D1

The DXY is sidelined near 90.25 at press time, having jumped 0.12% on Friday. The bullish divergence of the hourly chart RSI suggests scope for an extension of Friday's gain toward the descending trendline hurdle, currently at 90.38.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures