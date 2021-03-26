USD/CAD flirts with session lows, below 1.2600 mark

- USD/CAD witnessed some selling on Friday amid a modest USD pullback from multi-month tops.
- An uptick in crude oil prices underpinned the loonie and contributed to the intraday selling bias.
- A combination of factors might continue to lend support to the USD and limit losses for the pair.
The USD/CAD pair edged lower through the Asian session and was last seen hovering near the lower end of its intraday trading range, just below the 1.2600 mark.
A combination of factors failed to assist the pair to build on the previous day's positive move to over two-week tops, instead exerted some downward pressure on the last trading day of the week. A modest pickup in crude oil prices underpinned the commodity-linked loonie. This, along with some US dollar profit-taking, further contributed to the USD/CAD pair's downtick.
Oil prices bounced back on Friday amid concerns that the blockage of the Suez Canal – one of the world's busiest shipping channels for crude and refined fuels – could squeeze supply. Investors, however, remain worried that the third wave of COVID-19 infections and fresh lockdowns in Europe may slow the anticipated recovery in fuel demand. This, in turn, might cap gains.
On the other hand, the impressive pace of coronavirus vaccinations, the optimistic outlook for the US economic recovery and a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields might help limit any meaningful USD decline. Thursday's better than expected US Jobless Claims, which fell to a one-year low of 684K, reinforced the narrative of a relatively faster recovery from the pandemic.
Adding to the optimism, US President Joe Biden – in his first formal news conference on Thursday – said that he would double the vaccination rollout plan. Having reached the previous goal of 100 million shots well ahead of schedule (42 days), Biden made an ambitious pledge of administering 200 million vaccine shots in 100 days. This could further extend some support to the buck.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the releases of Personal Income/Spending figures for February, Core PCE Price Index and revised Michigan Consumer Sentiment index. The data might influence the USD, which along with oil price dynamics would produce some meaningful trading opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2592
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|1.2613
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2576
|Daily SMA50
|1.2656
|Daily SMA100
|1.2764
|Daily SMA200
|1.3039
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2629
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2547
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2548
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2365
|Previous Monthly High
|1.287
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2468
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2598
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2578
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2563
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2514
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2481
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2646
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2679
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2728
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD picks up bids towards 1.1800 as mixed clues propel S&P 500 Futures
EUR/USD refreshes intraday high during a corrective pullback from early multi-day lows. European leaders fear virus conditions, signal darker days ahead. German IFO figures, US Core PCE data will be the key.
GBP/USD ignores China sanctions, eyes 1.3800 ahead of UK Retail Sales
GBP/USD extends the previous day’s recovery moves, refreshes intraday low. China sanctions UK over Xinjiang comments, sentiment dwindles but US dollar eases. British Retail Sales, US Core PCE and risk catalysts can offer an active day ahead.
Dogecoin prepares for 35% bounce from crucial level
Dogecoin price hints at a bounce from the lower boundary of an ascending parallel channel. Tom DeMark Sequential indicator suggests a reversal of downtrend is on its way. A bearish scenario might evolve if DOGE moves below a critical support level at $0.049.
Gold prints rounding top, sellers eye $1,721 breakdown
Gold fails to keep Thursday’s bounce, refreshes intraday low. Downbeat momentum, extended trading below 200-SMA suggest confirmation of bearish chart pattern is on the way.
Is the S&P 500 facing a pullback in Q2?
U.S. equity markets have been on a veritable tear over the past 12 months largely in reaction to continued stimulus and ongoing asset purchases by the Federal Reserve.